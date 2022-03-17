Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

The remarkable increase in the number of Free Fire users has facilitated the enormous success of content creators, who upload game-related videos on a number of platforms. Yuvraj, otherwise known to his audience as Romeo Gamer, is a successful YouTuber.

The player has 2.38 million subscribers on YouTube and 301k followers on Instagram, which is a testament to his popularity in the Indian Free Fire community.

Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 137719383. The user's statistics within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Yuvraj has appeared in 16677 squad matches and has achieved 5438 wins, equating to a win rate of approximately 32.60%. He has secured 54470 eliminations, which amounts to a K/D ratio of 4.5.

Romeo Gamer has earned 663 Booyahs in 4873 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 13.60%. He has 15957 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The YouTuber has appeared in 6033 solo games and has been unstoppable in 960 of them, resulting in a 15.91% win rate. Romeo Gamer has racked up 25476 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 36 squad matches and earned 12 first-place finishes, equivalent to a win rate of 33.33%. He has a K/D ratio of 4.25 and has defeated 102 opponents.

This season, he has played in 34 duo games and has defeated his opponents on one occasion, resulting in a 2.94% win rate. Romeo has accumulated 103 kills during this process, giving him a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The player is yet to participate in any solo games this season.

Note: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Romeo Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Romeo Gamer's projected monthly earnings range between $1.2K and $19.6K. On the other hand, annual revenue is anticipated to be between $14.7K and $235.7K.

Discord server

Romeo Gamer's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Readers may join Romeo Gamer's Discord server using this invite link.

YouTube channel

Yuvraj launched the Romeo Gamer channel in June 2019 and quickly ascended the ranks to amass a sizable subscriber base. He regularly uploads Free Fire gameplay, challenges, event-related videos, and blogs that have earned him 2.38 million subscribers in the last few years.

Romeo Gamer's subscriber count climbed by 30k in the previous 30 days, while video views have increased by 4.911 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish