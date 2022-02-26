5 most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers as of 2022

YouTube is one of the biggest platforms that Free Fire content creators use to bring light to their creativity. They usually upload guides and make interactive videos that attract the Indian audience.

The unexpected Free Fire ban took everyone by surprise, and most of the content creators shifted to Free Fire MAX, the game’s enhanced version. Quite a few Indian YouTubers are immensely popular for the content they produce around Garena’s flagship title, and in this article, we list five of them.

Most popular Free Fire YouTubers

1) Total Gaming

Ajjubhai, owner of the Total Gaming channel, is the most successful Free Fire YouTuber in the world. The videos on his channel have over five billion views. The content creator is the only one on the list who has yet to reveal his face, and is known for frequently collaborating with Amitbhai, another popular YouTuber.

Subscriber count: 31.4 million

2) A_S Gaming

YouTuber Sahil Rana, based in Himachal Pradesh, often gives away exciting prizes to his viewers. He uploaded his first video in 2019, and since then, the channel has garnered a combined view count of over two billion. His content is often quite humorous, especially the prank videos that viewers find thoroughly entertaining.

Subscriber count: 16.1 million

3) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer, the YouTube channel run by Lokesh Raj, has over 1000 videos. After the game went off the app stores, Lokesh informed his viewers that the battle royale title has only been blocked, not banned, and that any news of a ban was fake. From crate openings to gameplay tactics, the gamer has a wide variety of videos revolving around the battle royale game.

Subscriber count: 14.4 million

4) Gyan Gaming

This Kolkata-based YouTuber is appreciated by fans for his friendly demeanor. Gyan Sujan often collaborates with RaiStar (another popular YouTuber) and has over 80 videos about their various challenges. His YouTube channel was once mistakenly taken down, but fortunately, he got it channel back along with all of its content.

Subscriber count: 13.8 million

5) Desi Gamers

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, is the face behind the Desi Gamers channel. The most-viewed video on his channel has over 23 million views and is a livestream where he is showcasing his talent while competing in a Factory Challenge. This YouTuber often collaborates with Ajjubhai and other popular content creators.

Subscriber count: 12.6 million

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee