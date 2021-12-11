5 Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) Free Fire videos with the most number of views

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He has a YouTube channel called Desi Gamers that has a subscriber count of over 12 million.

Desi Gamers garners a view count of around 63 million every month. His channel has over a billion views in total and here are his most viewed videos on YouTube.

Most viewed Free Fire videos of Amitbhai on YouTube

1) Factory Top Challenge Turn into BOOYAH !! Garena Free Fire || Desi Gamers

As the name suggests, Amitbhai takes on enemies by landing on top of Factory, a popular location on the Bermuda map. He fights his way through enemies and emerges as the winner in an intense match. He used Detective Panda as the pet and DJ Alok as the character.

Number of views: 22 million

2) ROAD TO GRANDMASTER IN 1 DAY !! SEASON 15 FREE FIRE – DESI GAMERS

Grandmaster is the highest rank of Free Fire. Back in May 2020, Amitbhai uploaded this video where he traced his journey to becoming a Grandmaster in one day. The video has garnered 723K likes.

Number of views: 20 million

3) Factory Ke Uper BADLA || Free Fire || Desi Gamers

In this video, Amitbhai takes revenge on the opponents who defeated him by successfully eliminating all of them. He journeys to the top of the Factory using gloo walls supplied by his pet, Waggor. He used the Blue Flame Draco AKM gun skin while defeating his enemies.

Number of views: 19 million

4) Chrono vs Wukong (New Updates) Free Fire #Shorts

After the unfortunate OB30 nerf of Chrono and Wukong in Free Fire, Amitbhai made this video to compare the abilities of the two. He showed how he got defeated while facing against four Chronos before the update. He also showed how Wukong overpowered all four of them after the nerf.

Number of views: 19 million

5) Ajjubhai VS AmitBhai || Clash Squad 1 Vs 1 || Garena Free Fire – Desi Gamers

The video showed Amitbhai facing Ajjubhai in a 1 vs 1 match. Ajjubhai is the most popular Free Fire YouTuber with over 30 million subscribers on his channel, Total Gaming. Ajjubhai won five matches whereas Amitbhai won six and emerged as the winner.

Number of views: 16 million

Edited by Saman