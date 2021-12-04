5 best Garena Free Fire YouTubers in India based on subscribers (2021)

YouTube is a platform that gives Free Fire content creators a chance to showcase their talent. The videos uploaded by most creators are not only informational but also entertaining.

Out of the hundreds of Free Fire content creators and streamers, a few have stood the test of time and outshined the rest. These popular gamers are ranked below, based on the number of subscribers they have on their YouTube channel.

Most popular Free Fire YouTubers based on number of subscribers

5) Desi Gamers

Amit Sharma is the face behind this YouTube channel, and his channel receives an average of 63 million views every month. He uploads daily videos, which garner more than a million views. His channel, Desi Gamers, has a total view count of over 1 billion!

Number of subscribers: 12.3 million

4) Gyan Gaming

Sujan Mistri’s account, Gyan Gaming, was hacked a few months ago, but luckily, he was able to retrieve his channel along with all his videos. From satirical videos to informative content, his Free Fire videos are quite diverse. Aside from content creation, he also streams the game from time to time.

Number of subscribers: 13.1 million

3) LOKESH GAMER

Lokesh Raj also uploads daily videos to his YouTube channel, LOKESH GAMER. From vlogging to making entertaining Free Fire videos, his channel has garnered over 1 billion views in total. His estimated yearly earnings ranges from $111.7K to $1.8M.

Number of subscribers: 13.6 million

2) A_S Gaming

Sahil Rana has been uploading content on his channel, A_S Gaming, since 2019, and his goal is to reach 20 million subscribers. His prank videos make him a famous figure in the Free Fire community. He is interested in the 1 vs 1 game mode, Factory Challenge, and has three playlists dedicated to it.

Number of subscribers: 15.3 million

1) Total Gaming

Ajjubhai’s channel, Total Gaming, is the most popular YouTube channel revolving around Free Fire. The most popular video on this channel is a YouTube short that has over 43 million views. Aside from the battle royale game, Ajjubhai also enjoys playing Minecraft and GTA Online.

Number of subscribers: 29.9 million

Edited by R. Elahi