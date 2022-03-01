Free Fire x BTS collaboration officially confirmed for March 2022

A few days ago, Garena made posts hinting at an upcoming Free Fire collaboration on the game's social media accounts. The entire fanbase was amped up, and the silhouettes in the image posted were recognized by fans as the seven members of BTS.

Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned!

In a new development, the Free Fire x BTS collaboration has finally been officially announced. Content related to it will be released for the battle royale title later this month.

Free Fire x BTS collaboration to take place in March

Much to the excitement of players, the partnership with BTS has finally been announced by the developers. This will lead to in-game content being added based on the seven members of the popular K-pop boy band. Users can expect to see exclusive costumes and other cosmetics, alongside several events, make their way into the game.

The social media post stated the following regarding it:

"The collaboration will see one of the world's most streamed artists worldwide enter the world of Free Fire for a never-before-seen event later in March."

As per speculations, the BTS collaboration will follow the release of the OB33 update, which is expected to take place on either 19 March or 20 March. Consequently, the community will have to wait a few more weeks for the collaboration content to be added.

Garena will reveal further information and specifics on the game's social media accounts in the coming days, and players can follow them to remain up to date on the latest announcements.

In light of the band's enormous worldwide fanbase, the partnership will undoubtedly result in a significant increase in the game's fame, with tons of new users hopping into the battle royale title to check out the content.

Until then, players can enjoy the in-game content that Garena has incorporated after the ongoing collaboration with Assassin's Creed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish