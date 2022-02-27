Rumored BTS x Free Fire collab officially hinted at by Garena: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has established itself as one of the leaders of the mobile battle royale genre, accumulating great numbers in terms of player base and revenue. The title’s popularity has been increasing steadily with the periodic updates that the developers have been releasing.

Frequent collaborations with popular figures, shows and companies have also aided in the rise of Free Fire, expanding the overall reach of the game. Assassin's Creed, SpaceSpeakers, McLaren and Venom are a few of the recent associations that have taken place.

Now, there have been speculations of a possible collaboration with the Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS. This has left the entire game’s fandom and the BTS ARMY in a state of excitement and anticipation.

Official hints regarding BTS x Free Fire released by developers

On February 26, several official handles of Free Fire across the world posted about a special surprise arriving soon. Subsequently, this sparked a flurry of conversations among the players about what it could be.

As seen in the image above, the silhouettes closely resemble the seven members of the South Korean boy band BTS, which almost ensures that the group will be collaborating with the battle royale title.

It is likely that Garena will disclose further details regarding the association soon. Users can subsequently keep an eye on the official handles to stay updated regarding all the news.

Fans have been sent into a frenzy and are pretty excited about the recent developments. Here are a few of their reactions:

DIRA⁷🦕(Exams 📚) @itsOT7paprika @FreeFire_NA Omg BTS on garena free fire. I'm almost dead. It was sad to play games without BTS but not anymore @FreeFire_NA Omg BTS on garena free fire. I'm almost dead. It was sad to play games without BTS but not anymore 😱😱😱 https://t.co/Gxt8d1qEzj

BTS Factory⁷♡🍬 @BTS_Factss @FreeFire_NA Omg, my brother told me that bts characters re cming in free fire but I didn't believed him, I deleted tht game last month bc my storage was almost full, i'm gonna download it again, I can't wait I love tht game Even I made my id related to bts name, from 3 yrs I'm playing it @FreeFire_NA Omg, my brother told me that bts characters re cming in free fire but I didn't believed him, I deleted tht game last month bc my storage was almost full, i'm gonna download it again, I can't wait I love tht game Even I made my id related to bts name, from 3 yrs I'm playing it 😭 https://t.co/ctLhAKXRuL

vee⁷✙ @I_purple_u_all @FreeFire_NA Throwback to the time when I was just learning their names and their hair colors in different eras and often got confused for the first few hours and now I can tell who's who with just their silhouettes @FreeFire_NA Throwback to the time when I was just learning their names and their hair colors in different eras and often got confused for the first few hours and now I can tell who's who with just their silhouettes 😭😭 https://t.co/g6b1emwkTA

Marshy @MarshymeIIo0407 @FreeFire_NA I see the hair I already know what group… @FreeFire_NA I see the hair I already know what group… 💀💀💀

BeauTAEful⁷ 🌱🍊STAY ALIVE🐰🐱 @aaRCee19 that we can even identify them through limbs & silhouettes..so now collaborators increase engagements by indirectly making us identify BTS members

McDo - hands

Samsung - backs

Coca-cola - voices

Free Fire - silhouettes

ARMYS love these @FreeFire_NA Oh how far did we get to know them…that we can even identify them through limbs & silhouettes..so now collaborators increase engagements by indirectly making us identify BTS membersMcDo - handsSamsung - backsCoca-cola - voicesFree Fire - silhouettesARMYS love these @FreeFire_NA Oh how far did we get to know them…😹 that we can even identify them through limbs & silhouettes..so now collaborators increase engagements by indirectly making us identify BTS membersMcDo - handsSamsung - backsCoca-cola - voicesFree Fire - silhouettes ARMYS love these 💜

Additionally, as reported by the well-known data miner Bart FF, the developers will incorporate the collaboration content with the OB33 update which is the next iteration of the battle royale title. It is set to be released in late March, so users can expect content regarding their partnership with BTS to be released after that.

Furthermore, as per the data miner, the association will introduce new in-game items or an event. Nonetheless, it will be exciting to see whatever happens as the developers of Free Fire rarely disappoint when it comes to collaborations.

