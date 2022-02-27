Rumored BTS x Free Fire collab officially hinted at by Garena: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has established itself as one of the leaders of the mobile battle royale genre, accumulating great numbers in terms of player base and revenue. The title’s popularity has been increasing steadily with the periodic updates that the developers have been releasing.
Frequent collaborations with popular figures, shows and companies have also aided in the rise of Free Fire, expanding the overall reach of the game. Assassin's Creed, SpaceSpeakers, McLaren and Venom are a few of the recent associations that have taken place.
Now, there have been speculations of a possible collaboration with the Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS. This has left the entire game’s fandom and the BTS ARMY in a state of excitement and anticipation.
Official hints regarding BTS x Free Fire released by developers
On February 26, several official handles of Free Fire across the world posted about a special surprise arriving soon. Subsequently, this sparked a flurry of conversations among the players about what it could be.
As seen in the image above, the silhouettes closely resemble the seven members of the South Korean boy band BTS, which almost ensures that the group will be collaborating with the battle royale title.
It is likely that Garena will disclose further details regarding the association soon. Users can subsequently keep an eye on the official handles to stay updated regarding all the news.
Fans have been sent into a frenzy and are pretty excited about the recent developments. Here are a few of their reactions:
Additionally, as reported by the well-known data miner Bart FF, the developers will incorporate the collaboration content with the OB33 update which is the next iteration of the battle royale title. It is set to be released in late March, so users can expect content regarding their partnership with BTS to be released after that.
Furthermore, as per the data miner, the association will introduce new in-game items or an event. Nonetheless, it will be exciting to see whatever happens as the developers of Free Fire rarely disappoint when it comes to collaborations.