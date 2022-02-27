Free Fire Advance server for OB33 update: Expected release date and more

Regular updates have played a significant role in keeping Free Fire fresh for its players throughout the years. They provide a plethora of new content for them to enjoy, and the most recent OB32 patch brought a new shotgun, pet, and other unique additions.

Furthermore, before each Free Fire update, Garena makes available an Advance Server, which effectively allows players to look at and test out the new features that developers will introduce in the next patch.

With the OB33 update approaching soon, players searched for information regarding the OB33 Advance Server.

Details about the Free Fire Advance Server for OB33 update

The Advance Server is usually available a few weeks before the actual patch. Based on the assumptions, Garena may launch the OB33 update on either 19 or 20 March.

It is anticipated that the Advance Server will be ready for registration during the first week of March, with a release date probable to be between 2 and 10 March.

However, individuals should know that the dates mentioned above are just speculation, and the developers will likely disclose official news regarding it in the coming few days.

Once registration starts, these are the general steps that players will have to follow to register themselves:

Step 1: Visit the official Advance Server website of Free Fire. There will be two login options available; use any one of them.

Step 2: After that, a form will show up, where users will need to enter details like their name, phone number, and email.

Step 3: They can finally submit the form to complete their registration.

Activation Code can be obtained by the players after completing the registration (Image via Garena)

The registration process allows them to get the Activation Code, which is necessary to gain access to the Advance Server. There is no alternative method to get that respective code.

However, as the server has limited capacity, the users aren’t guaranteed to receive the code, and they will have no other option than to wait for a response from the developers.

Another thing to remember is that the progress on the server will not get carried over to the regular version of the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen