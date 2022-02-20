Free Fire MAX OB33 update expected release date and Advance Server speculations

Garena has been releasing updates to Free Fire MAX every few months, which has helped keep the game entertaining and fresh. The new features that have been implemented increase the level of excitement and improve the overall gaming experience for the community.

The OB32 update, which was made available to gamers in mid-January, was the most recent patch to hit the market. Individuals are now looking forward to the next one, i.e., the OB33 version, and are keen for more information about it, such as its release date and other specifics.

Note: Garena has not revealed details about the OB33 update nor the Advance Server, and the dates listed below are speculative.

Expected release date of Free Fire MAX OB33 update

24 March, 2022 is the date for Clash Squad ranked season to end (Image via Garena)

A pattern can be noticed when looking at the previous few updates, in that Garena has been releasing them either the day or the day before the CS-Ranked Season (Clash Squad) draws to an end. Users can subsequently predict that the developers will be following the same for the OB33 version as well.

Hence, it is realistic to assume that the next Free Fire MAX update will be available on 23 or 24 March, as the CS-Ranked Season will end on 24 March. So, players will have to wait around a month for the updated version.

Additionally, on the day of the update, Free Fire MAX will also experience a maintenance break, which typically lasts between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. During this specific duration, users will be unable to access the game.

Speculations about Advance Server

Activation Code is given after registration to a particular number of players (Image via Garena)

Advance Server is one of the most-awaited features by the Free Fire community, and it can be considered a test server, which will be released a few weeks before the final release of the update. Basically, it enables users to test out the upcoming features.

The registration procedure for the OB33 update Advance Server is likely to begin in early March, which is less than two weeks away. However, after completing the registration, not everyone will receive the Activation Code required to obtain access to the server.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee