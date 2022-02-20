×
Create
Notifications

Free Fire MAX OB33 update expected release date and Advance Server speculations

OB33 version could be released next month (Image via Garena)
OB33 version could be released next month (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 20, 2022 12:42 PM IST
News

Garena has been releasing updates to Free Fire MAX every few months, which has helped keep the game entertaining and fresh. The new features that have been implemented increase the level of excitement and improve the overall gaming experience for the community.

The OB32 update, which was made available to gamers in mid-January, was the most recent patch to hit the market. Individuals are now looking forward to the next one, i.e., the OB33 version, and are keen for more information about it, such as its release date and other specifics.

Note: Garena has not revealed details about the OB33 update nor the Advance Server, and the dates listed below are speculative.

Expected release date of Free Fire MAX OB33 update

24 March, 2022 is the date for Clash Squad ranked season to end (Image via Garena)
24 March, 2022 is the date for Clash Squad ranked season to end (Image via Garena)

A pattern can be noticed when looking at the previous few updates, in that Garena has been releasing them either the day or the day before the CS-Ranked Season (Clash Squad) draws to an end. Users can subsequently predict that the developers will be following the same for the OB33 version as well.

Hence, it is realistic to assume that the next Free Fire MAX update will be available on 23 or 24 March, as the CS-Ranked Season will end on 24 March. So, players will have to wait around a month for the updated version.

Additionally, on the day of the update, Free Fire MAX will also experience a maintenance break, which typically lasts between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. During this specific duration, users will be unable to access the game.

Speculations about Advance Server

Activation Code is given after registration to a particular number of players (Image via Garena)
Activation Code is given after registration to a particular number of players (Image via Garena)

Advance Server is one of the most-awaited features by the Free Fire community, and it can be considered a test server, which will be released a few weeks before the final release of the update. Basically, it enables users to test out the upcoming features.

Also Read Article Continues below

The registration procedure for the OB33 update Advance Server is likely to begin in early March, which is less than two weeks away. However, after completing the registration, not everyone will receive the Activation Code required to obtain access to the server.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी