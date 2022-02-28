Free Fire X Assassin's Creed event calendar: Get free bundles, vouchers and more

Free Fire's collaborations have never failed to whet gamers' interest since they have always resulted in the release of fresh content for them to explore. With the release of the OB32 update in mid-January, the developers announced their collaboration with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed video game series.

Users have been looking forward to the introduction of these in-game events for a few days now. Finally, the moment is here as The Creed of Fire calendar for the collaboration between Free Fire and Assassin Creed is now available in the game.

Free Fire x Assassin Creed calendar released

The new event calendar (Image via Garena)

Garena has added the Free Fire x Assassin Creed calendar to the game today, and the first event has already commenced. The Creed of Fire calendar provides a comprehensive list of activities scheduled for players and a glimpse of some rewards.

The schedule and list of activities are as follows:

Cumulative login – 28 February to 7 March

Assassin: The Chosen – 4 March to 13 March

Target List – 4 March to 13 March

Assassin Training Kill – 4 March to 8 March

Daily Login – 4 March to 13 March

Daily Scout – 4 March to 13 March

Aftermatch Drop – 4 March to 13 March

Personality Test – 4 March to 13 March

12 March Login – 12 March

The Academy – 7 March to 13 March

Assassin Training Booyah – 8 March to 13 March

Rewards

The first event is already underway (Image via Garena)

The developers have not announced the name of the rewards, but users can identify some items from the calendar.

The cumulative login provides a themed parachute skin to the players. At the same time, the Target List event will likely offer banners, a pin, music as well as an avatar, along with a bundle. The Assassin Training Kill event has an icon for Falco pets, and subsequently, it may be one of the rewards.

Gamers will have to collect unique tokens from the Daily Login, Daily Scout, and Aftermatch Drop to exchange them for the rewards. Additionally, multiple vouchers will be available in the Personality Test and 12 March login.

Users may receive a loot box along with a Surfboard from the Academy, while a gun skin might be on the cards in the Assassin Training – Booyah.

With the calendar's release, it is almost certain that users will have a busy month ahead.

