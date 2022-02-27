5 best Free Fire MAX event rewards released in 2022 so far

Events provide an excellent opportunity for players in Free Fire MAX to get a variety of items that would otherwise require them to spend diamonds. Most of the time, there is some form of an event available in the game where gamers need to complete a set of requirements to attain the rewards.

The game has been filled with tons of events since the start of the year, keeping players occupied with the content and fulfilling their wish for free rewards. Here are some of the best rewards available to users since the start of the year.

Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Free Fire MAX rewards in 2022

5) Free character

There was a long list of characters up for grabs (Image via Garena)

She Plays Free Fire provided a wide range of sub-events, one of which required players to sign in to choose one female character for free. Gamers had to access the event interface on January 29, 2022 and select one available from the 13 options.

If users were to purchase one of these female characters from the store, they would have to spend between 2000 and 8000 gold or 199 to 499 diamonds.

4) Burnt BBQ

The top up event (Image via Garena)

The Burnt BBQ emote made its way into Free Fire MAX earlier this month with the Squad Beatz Top-Up 2. Users had the opportunity to get the legendary emote if they purchased a total of 500 diamonds. The legendary emote shows the character burning the barbecue to dust.

Any emote purchased from the shop costs at least 199 diamonds. However, the exclusive one costs up to 599 diamonds, making the top-up event an excellent value, as users need not spend any diamonds.

3) Winter Ice Runner and Frosty Beach bundle

The bundle reward (Image via Garena)

With the arrival of the New Age campaign, the developers added a unique new event interface to Free Fire MAX. The resource management-type activity required users to use essential resources to earn complete Supply Runs and collect New Age Coins that gamers can trade for a long list of rewards.

This included a male Frosty Beach bundle in the Classic Store, while the premium store featured Winter Ice Runner. The normal store was made available in December, and the Premium Store only commenced in January.

2) Jewel Mystified Bundle

Jewel Mystified Bundle was a key reward in the Drone Supply (Image via Garena)

Jewel Mystified Bundle was part of the Squad Beatz event, which ended earlier this month. Players had to collect a specific number of stars through numerous means like Gem Shuffle and exchange the Beatz Token – Ruby.

The bundle dons a purple and white color schemed outfit that is visually appealing, and many people have worked hard to obtain this gift.

1) Yeti Pet

Yeti pet in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Yeti pet was given to the players as part of the login event on the first day which was January 1, 2022. Any pet forms a great free reward because any of these in the store would cost users 699 diamonds.

Users just had to sign in to the special event interface and claim the pet to attain it. The pet comes with a Frost Fortress ability which reduces 15% damage taken from the explosive every 150 seconds.

