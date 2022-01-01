Free Fire Rewards for today (January 1): How to get Yeti pet, legendary Skyboard, loot box skin, and more

With the advent of the new year, Garena has added a number of new events to Free Fire, which have either begun today or will be accessible exclusively on 1 January. This is in place to keep players occupied on the first day of the year as they have the opportunity to access exclusive collectibles other in-game items.

This includes a permanent pet, bundles, loot box skin, surfboard, and more. All of them will be freely accessible just by completing easy in-game missions that will only require a few hours to achieve. Compared to their value in diamonds, these items are inarguably worth the efforts needed.

Get free Yeti pet, Magic Cube fragments, and more in Free Fire (1 January 2022)

Yeti pet

Yeti pet (Image via Free Fire)

Yeti pet is available as a login reward, and gamers will need to sign in between 1 (00:00) and 2 January (03:59) to receive the pet. The steps to obtain it are as follows:

Step 1: After starting Free Fire, you must open the New Age Campaign event interface.

Step 2: Subsequently, you should select the login rewards section. A new dialog box will appear.

Step 3: Finally, click on the delivered option to get the newest pet for free.

Since the pets are priced at 699 diamonds in the store, users should not skip out on the Yeti pet at any cost.

Magic Cube

10x Magic Cube fragments (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers have an opportunity to collect up to 100x Magic Cube Fragments as an after-match drop. They will have to play a number of matches to acquire fragments, which can later be exchanged for Magic Cube.

Frozen Fox Loot Box

Frozen Fox Loot Box (Image via Free Fire)

The New Beginnings event kicked off on 1 January 2022 and will be available until 5 January 2021. During this event, gamers have to play a handful of ranked battle royale games to become eligible for the rewards. The available rewards are as follows:

Play 1 match in BR rank – Arctic Base

Play 3 matches in BR rank – Scan Playcard (7d)

Play 5 matches in BR rank – Bounty Token Playcard (7d)

Play 10 matches in BR rank – Frozen Fox Loot Box

Once users have accomplished the task, they can collect the rewards from this section.

Mr. Waggor Pet skin

Pet Skin: Waggor On Ice (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor Pet skin will only be available to users on 1 January 2021. Users will have to complete one game with their friends to attain the rewards. The steps to obtain it are as follows:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and select Game with Friends under the New Age tab.

Step 2: You may click on the claim button to obtain Pet Skin: Waggor On Ice.

Frozen Torch Skyboard

Frozen Torch Skyboard (Image via Free Fire)

Frozen Torch Skyboard is a reward in the Countdown to New Age event. It had started on 29 December 2021, and Frozen Torch Skyboard is the reward for the fourth day. If you have signed in daily from the start of the event, you will be able to claim the surfboard today.

Steps to obtain surfboard

Step 1: After opening the New Age tab, you should select Countdown to New Age.

Step 2: You can press the claim button beside the surfboard to obtain it. You can equip it from the collection section.

Gun skin, pan, and more

M60 - Ice Blossoms (Image via Free Fire)

The redemption for the Blue Fox Statue started today, and users can avail of pan skin and permanent gun skin, among other items, for free.

Pan - Snow Doom (Image via Free Fire)

The instructions for redemption are:

Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and select the Are You Ready tab in the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Next, you should select the New Age is Here tab and click the exchange button beside the corresponding rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen