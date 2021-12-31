How to get Free Fire diamonds for free in 2022

Diamonds are indispensable in Free Fire since in-game currency is required for almost everything, from purchasing items to altering the IGN or guild name. However, purchasing diamonds is not a viable option for everyone.

Moreover, users cannot earn diamonds directly within the game. Regardless, there are other legitimate methods that gamers can rely on. Gamers should ensure that they do not utilize illegal methods like hacks or mods since these do not function and will lead to a ban.

Ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire in 2021

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the most convenient way for gamers to acquire free diamonds in Free Fire. The application has over 50 million downloads and requires players to complete simple surveys.

Completing them will reward individuals with Google Play Credits that can be used to purchase in-game currency directly. However, there is no particular frequency of when the surveys will be available. Thus, it might take a while for gamers to collect the required tokens.

Booyah

The present Booyah event (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah events and contests are terrific opportunities to earn free rewards such as diamonds, outfits, and characters. Although users are not promised a specific item, it is worth a shot because the tasks are relatively simple, such as uploading clips, viewing videos for a set time, and so on.

However, in order to receive the prizes, players must link their Booyah account to their Free Fire ID. At the moment, the watch-to-win event is offering the Star of the Year Bundle, the Star of the New Year Bundle, and numerous more items. Gamers can wait for events that give diamonds and get a chance to obtain premium currency.

Redeem codes

Free diamonds as part of an old redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes can provide tons of freebies to users, including diamonds. Once individuals find a redemption code, they should redeem it via the official website. Gamers can find redeem codes here.

Players can use several other GPT applications like Poll Pay, Easy Rewards, and SwagBucks to get diamonds for free.

