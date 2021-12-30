Why Free Fire OB31 diamond hacks don't work and can get your account suspended

Like several other mobile Battle Royale titles, Free Fire boasts a vast array of in-game items that fulfill several purposes in addition to boosting the overall esthetic. These items frequently demand the use of premium in-game currency in some form or another.

The sheer utility of diamonds increases their value significantly. Typically, gamers must purchase diamonds with real money, and not everyone can afford to do so. The temptation of these items is tough to resist, even for veterans. These users regularly seek ways to obtain premium in-game currency.

Free Fire diamonds hack do not work and may lead to a permanent account ban

When looking for ways to get free diamonds on the internet, gamers may come across suspicious websites and YouTube channels that promote the use of illegal applications such as mods and hacks.

Furthermore, none of these methods work in practice and are only visual in nature because the data related to the in-game currency is presumably stored on the server end. As a result, the only legal option for players would be to obtain diamonds legitimately.

Usage of third party applications comes under cheating (Image via Free Fire)

However, most Free Fire players are aware that using third-party apps not released by Garena to perform functions that are not available in the regular game will be considered cheating. The same applies even to the usage of a mod application.

Even though diamond mods or hacks do not work, their usage will fall under the category of cheating. This can have troublesome consequences because the developers impose a permanent ban on every account with any cheating evidence.

Once accounts are banned, appeal will not be entertained (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, the support does not entertain any appeals against the account ban. As a result, any third-party applications that give an unfair advantage are prohibited. Players should refrain from engaging in such behavior.

If users are looking for ways to get free in-game currency, they can look for legit applications like Google Opinion Rewards. To give a brief, the application requires users to complete surveys to obtain Google Play Credits, which can later be used to purchase diamonds.

