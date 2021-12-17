Garena Free Fire New Age event: How to get new Frosty Beach bundle for free

The New Age campaign has finally arrived in Free Fire, and there are a vast array of events planned for the users to enjoy over the next several weeks. Even though the new map is one of the features that has grabbed players' interest, the new resource management type activity or web event has also fascinated them enough.

This new resource management activity started on 17 December 2021 and will be available for the next 24 days. Users will have to collect New Age Coins during this period to attain a wide variety of rewards for free.

Frosty Beach Bundle in Free Fire: Complete guide

Although the new web event might appear very complex in the first instance, this is not the case.

The crux of this event is that players must complete Supply Runs using basic resources (Alloy, Battery, Ore, and Polymer) from the Command Center to earn New Age Coins, Upgrade Blocks, and Contribution points. New Age Coins can also be collected by completing a set of daily missions.

Gamers must complete the supply runs (Image via Free Fire)

There are four factories available, each of which supplies a respective resource. Users must repair and level them up to quickly collect the required material.

Gamers are additionally provided with an option to use 1 Fuel Shard in any one of the factories to receive 300 units of that particular resource. Individuals can also help their friends reap the material and complete these Supply Runs.

Upgrading the Town Hall has several benefits (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, gamers can upgrade their Town Hall to open up new factories and increase their maximum level. Doing so will also increase the number of daily extra supply runs.

Once users have collected sufficient New Age Coins, they can attain the following items:

Frosty Beach Male Bundle: 120 New Age Coin

Monster Truck – Snow Cruiser: 50 New Age Coin

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate: 10 New Age Coin

Redskull Figurine: 5 New Age Coin

Weapon Royale Voucher: 10 New Age Coin

Gold Royale Voucher: 5 New Age Coin

Note: The premium store will be unlocked at a later date.

The step to exchange coins for rewards

Step 1: First, gamers can open Free Fire New Age interface by tapping on the special icon.

Open the store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should collect the given basic resources and complete the Supply Runs to earn the New Age Coins.

New Age Coins can be exchanged for rewards.(Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players can exchange the coins for the rewards from the exchange store section.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha