How to get free legendary emote and skins in Garena Free Fire this week

The majority of items in Free Fire require diamonds, which is why players take advantage of every opportunity to obtain freebies. These are frequently presented in conjunction with various events that developers add regularly.

Top-up events are a fantastic way for players to obtain freebies within the game. As indicated by the name, they require players to purchase rather than spend diamonds over the set time to procure specified items. The second iteration of the Squad Beatz top-up is underway and features two legendary rewards.

Steps to get legendary emote and loot box skin in Free Fire

The event will be available until 14 Feburary in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Squad Beatz Top Up 2 is available to players from 9 February 2022 onwards, and gamers can purchase a total of 500 diamonds until its conclusion on 14 February 2022 to avail the rewards. The specifics of the prizes are outlined below:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive Burnt BBQ emote

These top-up events enhance the value of the in-app purchases and are generally present in most items. If users are looking to buy diamonds in the near future, they can consider making the purchase during this top-up event, as emotes within the store cost many diamonds, and they will get Burnt BBQ for free.

Users can quickly purchase in-game currency within the game and get hold of the items by following these steps:

Step 1: After loading up Free Fire on their device, gamers can access the top-up section by clicking on the ‘+’ icon present on the top of the screen.

Users must purchase diamonds worth INR 80 for the loot box, while they need to acquire 520 diamonds pack worth INR 400 for the emote.

Diamonds should be purchased in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the payment is made and diamonds are credited, players must manually access the event and claim the corresponding items.

Step 3: Users can navigate through the Squad Beatz tab within the event section and subsequently press the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Finally, players can equip both the rewards through the vault section within the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu