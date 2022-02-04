Free Fire Squad Beatz event: Get free Jewel Mystified Bundle, gun skins, and more

Garena announced the Squad Beatz event calendar earlier this month, and finally, this special event has begun in Free Fire. Now, the developers have revealed and teased several subevents/parts, giving users a preview of the rewards and tasks they have lined up in the coming days.
An exclusive interface with new game modes has been incorporated, particularly for Squad Beatz. Additionally, it provides gamers with several free exclusive collectibles, like the Jewel Mystified Bundle and various gun skins.
How to get Jewel Mystified Bundle and other rewards from Squad Beatz event in Free Fire
Although the new interface in Free Fire may appear complex and overwhelming at first, it is relatively straightforward. Players need to earn Beatz Token – Ruby by completing daily missions and after-match drops from various modes.
They can then use 1 Beatz Token – Ruby to activate the Gem Shuffle mode, where users will earn stars based on how quickly they complete the goals. Gamers can then collect the rewards from the Drone Supply for the cumulative number of stars.
Drone Supply
- Five stars – Squad BEATz lobby music
- Ten stars – 100x Gold
- 15 stars – Random Loadout Loot Crate
- 20 stars – Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- 25 stars – 5x Pet Food
- 30 stars – M4A1 – Flaming Skull (7d)
- 35 stars – 100x Universal Fragment
- 40 stars – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)
- 45 stars – 100x Gold
- 50 stars – 5x Random Loadout Loot Crate
- 55 stars – 5x Pet Food
- 60 stars – MP5 Hipster Bunny
- 65 stars – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)
- 70 stars – 100x Universal Fragment
- 75 stars – 5x Random Loadout Loot Crate
- 80 stars – 5x Pet Food
- 85 stars – 100x Gold
- 90 stars – Jewel of BEATz
- 95 stars – 500x Universal Fragments
- 100 stars – 2x Incubator Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)
- 105 stars – 10x Pet Food
- 110 stars – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)
- 115 stars – 100x Gold
- 120 stars – Jewel Mystified Bundle
Gamers can also attain several other rewards, including additional ones, if they purchase a special offer for 99 diamonds. This includes a 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, 3x Weapon Royale Voucher, and a permanent gun and car skin.
Players also can exchange 3x Beatz Token – Ruby for a single star, which is also capped to a maximum of 80.
Steps to play Gem Shuffle and collect stars to obtain rewards
Step 1: You can open the special interface in Free Fire by clicking on the icon in the lobby.
Step 2: Next, click on the truck's location and press the start button to start the Gem Shuffle.
Step 3: You may collect the rewards from the Drone Supply section.