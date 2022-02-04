Free Fire Squad Beatz event: Get free Jewel Mystified Bundle, gun skins, and more

Garena announced the Squad Beatz event calendar earlier this month, and finally, this special event has begun in Free Fire. Now, the developers have revealed and teased several subevents/parts, giving users a preview of the rewards and tasks they have lined up in the coming days.

An exclusive interface with new game modes has been incorporated, particularly for Squad Beatz. Additionally, it provides gamers with several free exclusive collectibles, like the Jewel Mystified Bundle and various gun skins.

How to get Jewel Mystified Bundle and other rewards from Squad Beatz event in Free Fire

Players can complete missions to get the Beatz Token – Ruby (Image via Garena)

Although the new interface in Free Fire may appear complex and overwhelming at first, it is relatively straightforward. Players need to earn Beatz Token – Ruby by completing daily missions and after-match drops from various modes.

The new Gem Shuffle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

They can then use 1 Beatz Token – Ruby to activate the Gem Shuffle mode, where users will earn stars based on how quickly they complete the goals. Gamers can then collect the rewards from the Drone Supply for the cumulative number of stars.

Drone Supply

Jewel Mystified Bundle is the key reward available in the Drone Supply in Free FIre (Image via Garena)

Five stars – Squad BEATz lobby music

Ten stars – 100x Gold

15 stars – Random Loadout Loot Crate

20 stars – Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

25 stars – 5x Pet Food

30 stars – M4A1 – Flaming Skull (7d)

35 stars – 100x Universal Fragment

40 stars – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)

45 stars – 100x Gold

50 stars – 5x Random Loadout Loot Crate

55 stars – 5x Pet Food

60 stars – MP5 Hipster Bunny

65 stars – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)

70 stars – 100x Universal Fragment

75 stars – 5x Random Loadout Loot Crate

80 stars – 5x Pet Food

85 stars – 100x Gold

90 stars – Jewel of BEATz

95 stars – 500x Universal Fragments

100 stars – 2x Incubator Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)

105 stars – 10x Pet Food

110 stars – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry 30 April 2022)

115 stars – 100x Gold

120 stars – Jewel Mystified Bundle

The special offer (Image via Garena)

Gamers can also attain several other rewards, including additional ones, if they purchase a special offer for 99 diamonds. This includes a 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, 3x Weapon Royale Voucher, and a permanent gun and car skin.

Users can exchange 3x Beatz Token – Ruby for a single star (Image via Garena)

Players also can exchange 3x Beatz Token – Ruby for a single star, which is also capped to a maximum of 80.

Steps to play Gem Shuffle and collect stars to obtain rewards

Step 1: You can open the special interface in Free Fire by clicking on the icon in the lobby.

Step 2: Next, click on the truck's location and press the start button to start the Gem Shuffle.

Step 3: You may collect the rewards from the Drone Supply section.

