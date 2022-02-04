FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly income, rank, and more stats in February 2022

Free Fire's large Indian audience and widespread popularity have encouraged gamers to look at video streaming and content creation as viable career options. Sandeep Panwar (otherwise referred to by his fans as FF Antaryami) is a Free Fire YouTuber from Uttrakhand, India.

As a result of his engaging commentary on challenge videos such as the Factory Challenge, the content creator has amassed a following of 3.78 million subscribers.

What is FF Antarymi's Free Fire ID and stats?

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID is 297537840. His in-game stats are:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has featured in 11959 squad matches and outplayed the opposition 2478 times, equaling a win rate of 20.72%. He has registered 34180 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.61.

He has recorded 483 Booyahs in 5891 duo matches, translating to an 8.19% win ratio. With 17472 kills, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.23.

The content creator has competed in 3914 solo games and remained unscathed on 304 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 7.76%. FF Antaryami has registered 8676 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garen)

In the current season, Sandeep has won 12 of 66 ranked squad games, upholding an 18.18% win rate. He has secured 306 kills while chalking up a K/D ratio of 5.67.

He has participated in 229 duo games and has 10 first place finishes, equating to a win rate of 4.36%. FF Antaryami has 710 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

He has played 15 solo matches and has 16 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.07.

Note: FF Antaryami's stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

FF Antaryami's guild (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami is the head of AY-ESPORT, whose guild ID is 63795383. He is raked in Platinum 3 in BR ranked and Platinum 2 in CS ranked.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

FF Antaryami's YouTube channel is expected to generate between $4.5K and $71.8K per month. Annual revenues are estimated to be around $53.8K and $861.6K.

YouTube channel

Also Read Article Continues below

Sandeep has been running the YouTube channel since the beginning of 2020 and has uploaded more than 550 videos, which have received a total of 562 million views. His most popular video boasts more than 14 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish