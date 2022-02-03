Triggered Insaan’s ID number, monthly income, Free Fire stats and more

Free Fire is played globally by millions, and its widespread success has fueled an increase in content creation and streaming. Numerous gaming figures have grown to prominence and gained massive numbers, especially in the Indian subcontinent.

Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, is a pretty well-known name in the Indian YouTube space for his amusing videos. He also has a gaming channel, Live Insaan, where he plays various games, and there are a few Free Fire-related videos.

Triggered Insaan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1318980480.

Lifetime stats

Nischay has great stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Triggered Insaan has competed in a total of 17 squad games and has secured seven victories, maintaining an incredible win percentage of 41.17%. In the process, he has accumulated a total of 62 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Meanwhile, in the duo mode, he has five wins in a total of 25 appearances, possessing a win rate of 20.00%. With a K/D ratio of 2.20, he has a total of over 4 kills.

Nischay has also featured in 61 solo games and has 10 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 16.39%. He has racked up 181 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of the content creator (Image via Garena)

Triggered Insaan has no matches in the BR-Ranked Season 25.

CS Career

He has played only two Clash Squad matches (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode of Free Fire, the popular YouTuber has played two matches and has a single win for a rate of 50.00%. He has a KDA of 0.33.

Note: Triggered Insaan’s stats are subject to change if he players more matches in the game.

Monthly income

Triggered Insaan's earnings through his main channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly income from the Triggered Insaan channel stands in the range of $20.5K and $328.8K. On the other hand, the yearly earnings lie between $246.6K and $3.9 million.

YouTube channel

Nischay has been regularly creating content on both his channels for several years. As of this writing, he has over 15 million subscribers and 2.31 billion views on Triggered Insaan.

In contrast, there are approximately 8.39 million subscribers and 1.42 billion views on the Live Insaan YouTube channel.

Edited by R. Elahi