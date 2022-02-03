Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, guild, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

The Indian Free Fire community is home to a wide range of popular YouTubers who have achieved unparalleled success. Lokesh Gamer is one of the most subscribed content creators in the country with 14.2 million subscribers.

Players can find exciting game-related videos, challenges, and pranks on the channel. Besides content creation, he is also a co-founder of X Network, a media agency.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 3443 squad games and bettered his opponents 732 times, earning him a win rate of 21.26%. With 6480 eliminations, he retains a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The content creator has 154 first-places in 1540 duo matches, registering a 10% win rate. Lokesh has bagged 2639 eliminations in these games, which corresponds to a win rate of 1.90.

He has participated in 1335 solo matches and outperformed his opponents 135 times, converting to a win rate of 10.11%. Lokesh Gamer has notched 2723 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has contested in two squad games in the ongoing season and holds a 50% win ratio. He has chalked up 14 kills, approximating a K/D ratio of 14.

CS Career

Lokesh Gamer's CS stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in 1597 squad matches and earned 989 booyahs securing a win ratio of 61.93%. He has notched 9312 kills with a KDA of 1.75 and an average damage per match of 2594.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Lokesh Gamer's guild (Image via Garena)

His guild is called Lokesh Gamer and its ID is 61158849. The YouTuber is ranked Gold 3 in BR-Ranked and Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked.

Income

Lokesh Gamer’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Lokesh Gamer’s monthly earnings to be in the range of $11.4K - $182.6K. The YouTuber’s expected yearly revenue is about $136.9K - $2.2M.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been streaming Free Fire and uploading videos on his YouTube channel since early 2019. Over the years, he has accumulated 14.2 million subscribers and 1.353 billion views.

In the last month alone, he has garnered 300k subscribers and 45.641 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish