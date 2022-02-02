Techno Gamerz UID number, monthly earnings, Free Fire stats, and more

In recent years, as Free Fire’s player base has grown, there has been an increase in content creation related to it. Many creators, such as Total Gaming, Desi Gamers, and others, have climbed through the ranks to become household names in the industry.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, better known as Techno Gamerz, is one of India’s most popular gaming YouTubers. He is well renowned for his GTA 5 and Minecraft-related videos and created other games, including Garena Free Fire.

Techno Gamerz’s UID number in Free Fire and more details

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire UID number is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

These are Ujjwal's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Techno Gamerz has played 361 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 39, resulting in a win percentage of 10.80%. He has accumulated 604 kills at a 1.88-K/D ratio.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 454 appearances and has come out on top on 38 occasions, having a win rate of 8.37%. With 786 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 1.89 to his name.

Finally, Techno Gamerz has also competed in 289 solo games and has 16 first-place finishes, possessing a win ratio of 5.53%. The YouTuber has notched 546 kills for a K/D ratio of precisely 2.00.

Ranked stats

Techno Gamerz has not played ranked matches in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 25, Techno Gamerz hasn’t played any matches.

CS Career

Stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

When talking about the Clash Squad mode, Techno Gamerz has played 225 games and has bettered his foes in 96, leading to a win rate of 42.67%. He has 918 kills for a KDA of 2.08.

Note: Techno Gamerz's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of the content creator (Image via Garena)

On the Social Blade website, Techno Gamerz’s monthly earnings through his channel lie between $68.4K and $1.1 million. In contrast, the yearly earnings are stated in the range of $821.2K and $13.1 million.

YouTube channel

Ujjwal Chaurasia has witnessed a tremendous rise, and on his primary channel – Techno Gamerz, he has over 24 million subscribers and 5.58 billion views. Within the last 30 days, the content creator has gained over 800 thousand subscribers and 273.748 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

He also runs another channel called ‘Ujjwal’, with over 7.11 million subscribers.

Edited by Srijan Sen