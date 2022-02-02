Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Free Fire has a significant market in India, with gamers from across the country routinely enjoying the game. This growth has resulted in the emergence of several YouTubers who produce content in multiple regional languages.

Atchuth Sankula, also known as Munna Bhai Gaming, is the world's most subscribed Telugu Free Fire YouTuber, with a subscriber base of 2.72 million on YouTube.

What is Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655. His stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 12282 squad games and outperformed his opponents 3806 times, leading to a win rate of 30.98%. The YouTuber has eliminated 49007 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.78

The internet sensation has won 650 out of 2638 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 24.63%. He upheld a K/D ratio of 4.94 with 9825 kills.

He has participated in 4317 solo games and scored 1123 wins, earning him a win rate of 26.01%. Munna Bhai Gaming has a K/D ratio of 6.11 in this mode, along with 19500 kills.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

This season, Munna Bhai Gaming has won 38 out of 102 ranked squad games, translating to a 37.25% win rate. He has bagged 424 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.59.

He has three Booyahs out of 20 duo matches, which comes down to a 15% win rate. Munna Bhai Gaming has chalked up 78 kills, equaling a K/D ratio of 4.59.

The content creator has remained undefeated in 8 of the 91 solo games, ensuring an 8.79% win rate. He has notched 202 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming’s stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Munna Bhai Gaming's guild (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming heads the Team MBG, whose guild ID is 1022207496. Coming to his tier, he is ranked in Heroic in BR as well as CS ranked.

Income

Munna Bhai Gaming’s monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Munna Bhai Gaming’s monthly revenue to be approximately in the range of $2.1K - $33.4K. The yearly estimates with the present level of viewership come out around $25.1K - $401.1K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Munna Bhai Gaming’s channel was released in May 2019. He has more than 1000 uploads on the channel, which have gained over 258 million views. His most popular video is a 1v1 match against Ajjubhai that has 5.8 million views.

The YouTuber has garnered 80k subscribers in the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish