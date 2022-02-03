How to get DJ Alok and other characters for free in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

Characters are one of several components of Free Fire that provide players with a unique experience. These provide special abilities that make players want to acquire new additions, which generally make their way into the game after the patch.

Alok, based on Brazilian DJ Alok Petrillo, has long been one of the most sought-after characters in the game since its release in 2019. Players wish to acquire it for the fantastic 'Drop the Beat' ability, which gets them back to health and increases movement speed.

While it is only available for diamonds, this in-game currency is generally out of reach.

Best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire characters

If Free Fire gamers seek a way to earn free diamonds, Google Opinion Rewards should be their first point of action. In essence, players may complete brief surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits. These may then be used to make in-app purchases that are not limited to this battle royale title.

However, the frequency of the surveys and the amount of Google Play Credits they will earn are difficult to determine because they vary with the user.

Rather than gathering credits for a regular top-up, which takes time, gamers may look for Special Airdrops, which give far more value. Nonetheless, Special Airdrops are given out randomly, implying gamers may not receive the same offer twice. In this case, users are also not eligible for top-up event rewards.

They should take advantage of such opportunities whenever they come across them since these are value for money.

Special Airdrops can provide a great value in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Generally, purchasing to Super Airdrop will be sufficient for purchasing Alok or another character that costs the same in the shop. This is dependant on users owning a discount coupon, and the diamonds received in the airdrop being around 300 each time.

Although this strategy requires time and work, it is a legitimate one. Gamers should avoid using illegal methods such as diamond mods and generators to get in-game currency since they can result in severe punishments such as permanent bans.

In addition to Google Opinion Rewards, Free Fire players may participate in events and contests hosted on the Booyah application where they can earn free characters, diamonds and even gift cards. However, a particular reward is not guaranteed.

Steps to purchase the characters from the Free Fire store

Step 1: You can access the store and select the character section under the normal tab.

Users can utilize their discount coupon as well (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Next, select the desired character and press the button. If you have previously collected a discount coupon with a reward in the Free Fire Elite Pass, you may use it on characters priced at 599 diamonds.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan