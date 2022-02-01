Full list of Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass free rewards and bundles

The Elite Pass is a highly sought-after asset in Free Fire since it allows users to acquire various rewards. The developers update the pass every month, offering new prizes for gamers.
With the end of January, Season 44 has come to a close, and the new one, i.e., Season 45 Elite Pass, has started. Its rewards include Platinum Odette, Silver Rothbart bundles, and other items obtained by earning the appropriate number of Badges.
Free Fire: Season 45 Elite Pass details
Free rewards
Here are all the free rewards in the pass:
- 50x Gold: 0 Badges
- Soaring Swan (Avatar): 5 Badges
- 3x Scan: 10 Badges
- 1x Pet Food: 20 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher: 30 Badges
- Frozen Blue T-shirt: 40 Badges
- Diamond Royale Voucher: 50 Badges
- 1x Fragment Crate: 60 Badges
- 1x Discount Coupon: 70 Badges
- 1x Pet Food: 80 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box: 85 Badges
- 300x Gold: 90 Badges
- Folded Fright T-shirt: 100 Badges
- 3x Summon Airdrop: 120 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher: 130 Badges
- 3x Resupply Map: 140 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box: 145 Badges
- Soaring Swan (Banner): 150 Badges
- 500x Gold: 160 Badges
- 1x Fragment Case II: 170 Badges
- 3x Bonfires: 180 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher: 190 Badges
- Whirl of Swan (Parachute): 200 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box: 205 Badges
- 3x Gold Royale Voucher: 210 Badges
- 3x Bounty Token: 220 Badges
- 500x Universal Fragments: 225 Badges
Bundles
As mentioned previously, the two bundles accessible in the pass are Platinum Odette Bundle (Female) and Silver Rothbart Bundle (Male). Both have a unique appearance, and gamers can acquire them upon reaching 50 and 225 Badges, respectively.
Note: To get these two exclusive bundles, users will need to purchase the Elite Pass
Price of the pass
There are two paid versions available in Free Fire:
- Elite Pass
- Elite Bundle
Users on the Indian server of Free Fire will have to spend 499 diamonds to buy the regular Elite Pass. Meanwhile, the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds and instantly provide 50 Badges.