Full list of Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass free rewards and bundles

The Elite Pass is a highly sought-after asset in Free Fire since it allows users to acquire various rewards. The developers update the pass every month, offering new prizes for gamers.

With the end of January, Season 44 has come to a close, and the new one, i.e., Season 45 Elite Pass, has started. Its rewards include Platinum Odette, Silver Rothbart bundles, and other items obtained by earning the appropriate number of Badges.

Free Fire: Season 45 Elite Pass details

Free rewards

There are numerous free rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are all the free rewards in the pass:

50x Gold: 0 Badges

Soaring Swan (Avatar): 5 Badges

3x Scan: 10 Badges

1x Pet Food: 20 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher: 30 Badges

Frozen Blue T-shirt: 40 Badges

Diamond Royale Voucher: 50 Badges

1x Fragment Crate: 60 Badges

1x Discount Coupon: 70 Badges

1x Pet Food: 80 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box: 85 Badges

300x Gold: 90 Badges

Folded Fright T-shirt: 100 Badges

3x Summon Airdrop: 120 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher: 130 Badges

3x Resupply Map: 140 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box: 145 Badges

Soaring Swan (Banner): 150 Badges

500x Gold: 160 Badges

1x Fragment Case II: 170 Badges

3x Bonfires: 180 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher: 190 Badges

Whirl of Swan (Parachute): 200 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box: 205 Badges

3x Gold Royale Voucher: 210 Badges

3x Bounty Token: 220 Badges

500x Universal Fragments: 225 Badges

Bundles

The two bundles that players can obtain (Image via Garena)

As mentioned previously, the two bundles accessible in the pass are Platinum Odette Bundle (Female) and Silver Rothbart Bundle (Male). Both have a unique appearance, and gamers can acquire them upon reaching 50 and 225 Badges, respectively.

Note: To get these two exclusive bundles, users will need to purchase the Elite Pass

Price of the pass

There are two versions of the pass (Image via Garena)

There are two paid versions available in Free Fire:

Elite Pass Elite Bundle

Users on the Indian server of Free Fire will have to spend 499 diamonds to buy the regular Elite Pass. Meanwhile, the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds and instantly provide 50 Badges.

