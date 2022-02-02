Free Fire February 2022 event calender: All Squad Beatz events and release dates revealed

Garena has been introducing new events to Free Fire on a regular basis, and gamers have been completely engrossed in them. Recently, the ‘She Plays Free Fire’ campaign came to an end, and users could acquire various female-themed rewards from it.

Squad Beatz is the next campaign that will be made available in the game and an event calendar has been added for the same.

Squad Beatz event calendar in Free Fire for February

These are the dates of the Squad Beatz events that will start soon (Image via Garena)

With Squad Beatz, there will be tons of events that will now begin in Free Fire. As previously stated, the calendar for the same has made its way into the game, providing players with a preview of what's to come.

Here are the exact dates of the various events:

Drone Supply (4 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

Beatz Daily Missions (4 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

Aftermatch Drop (4 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

Travel Mission (5 February 2022 – 12 February 2022)

Kill Challenge (8 February 2022 – 14 February 2022)

Music Project (9 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

Login on 12 February (12 February 2022)

Play to Win (12 February 2022)

Play Pet Ludo (12 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

Gold Draw (12 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

Booyah Challenge (13 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

Weekend Party (19 February 2022 – 20 February 2022)

As a result, gamers will only have to wait for a few days for this campaign to go full-swing in Free Fire. They will stand an opportunity to acquire a wide range of rewards, such as a backpack skin, costume bundle, and more, by completing the required objectives.

Gather Your Beatz event provides several rewards for free (Image via Garena)

Apart from that, to gear players up for the start of Squad Beatz, the developers have already added the ‘Gather Your Beatz’ event. It offers numerous legendary weapon loot crates and vouchers entirely for free.

Edited by Siddharth Satish