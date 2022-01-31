How to get free Legendary Gun Boxes in Free Fire this week

Events stand out as one of the methods for players to earn free items in Free Fire. The developers ensure that the community is engrossed in them by introducing various new ones regularly.

With the She Plays Free Fire campaign coming to an end soon, the developers have prepared gamers for the upcoming one: Squad Beatz. They have added a new event called 'Gather Your Beatz,' which includes four free rewards, and players can obtain them by completing the objectives.

Squad Beatz event in Free Fire: Obtaining free Legendary Gun Boxes and more rewards

The event will be available to players until 3 February (Image via Garena)

'Gather Your Beatz' commenced today and will be available to players until 3 February. There are several objectives that users must complete to get the legendary weapon loot crates and vouchers.

Listed below are the exact details:

1x Gold Royale Voucher: Play 90 minutes

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers: Play 3 matches with friends

2x SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate: Kill 20 enemies

3x FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate: Booyah 20 times

These activities may take some time to accomplish, but gamers can play the Clash Squad option to speed up the rate.

Steps to redeeming the rewards

Once users have completed the aforementioned tasks, they can claim the rewards. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: To access the events section in-game, players should press the ‘Calendar’ icon on the main lobby.

To access the event, users must press on this (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must navigate to the ‘Gather Your Beatz’ section. There will be a claim button beside the rewards, clicking on which will redeem them.

Later, the vouchers can be used in the respective Luck Royales, whereas the loot crates can be opened to have a shot at receiving a permanent gun skin in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aside from that, the other events in the ‘Squad Beatz’ campaign have already been leaked. They will begin in the coming week, and readers can learn more about them by clicking on this link.

Edited by Shaheen Banu