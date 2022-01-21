×
Create
Notifications

Garena Free Fire Squad Beatz event calendar leaked with rewards

Squad Beatz calendar has been leaked (Image via Sportskeeda)
Squad Beatz calendar has been leaked (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 21, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Rumors

Free Fire users are in for a treat in the OB32 update as it has only been a few days since the update was released, and the She Plays Free Fire events are already all lined up. These provide a permanent character, a pet, and a free bundle, among several other rewards.

Even before the start of She Plays Free Fire, data miners have released a schedule for the upcoming event. This has sparked a fresh wave of excitement among players who eagerly await them.

New Garena Free Fire Squad Beatz calendar leaked

A famous leaker – AORUS69_OFC posted the leaked calendar on his official Instagram handle. The first set of Squad Beatz events may go live on 4 February 2022, which, if proven correct, comes just a few days after the completion of She Plays Free Fire.

The leaked Squad Beatz Calendar is as follows:

  • Beatz Collection – 4 February to 20 February
  • Beatz Daily Mission – 4 February to 20 February
  • Aftermatch Drop – 4 February to 20 February
  • Travel mission – 5 February to 12 February
  • Kill Challenge – 8 February to 14 February
  • Music Project – 9 February to 20 February
  • Login on 12 February – 12 February
  • Play to Win – 12 February
  • Play Pet Ludo – 12 February to 20 February
  • Gold Draw – 12 February to 20 February
  • Booyah Challenge – 13 February to 20 February
  • Weekend Party – 18 February to 20 February

Rewards

AORUS has not specifically revealed the items that gamers can attain through the alleged event. Players can identify a few through the icons. This might include a banner, avatar, pan skin, parachute, gun skin, vehicle skin, backpack, and more through various events. Users will likely get a further overview of the items in the coming days.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

It is essential to note that these are essentially leaks and should thus be taken with a grain of salt. The developers are yet to announce the calendar and associated rewards, so players who have been anxiously awaiting the announcement will have to wait a bit longer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी