Garena Free Fire Squad Beatz event calendar leaked with rewards

Free Fire users are in for a treat in the OB32 update as it has only been a few days since the update was released, and the She Plays Free Fire events are already all lined up. These provide a permanent character, a pet, and a free bundle, among several other rewards.

Even before the start of She Plays Free Fire, data miners have released a schedule for the upcoming event. This has sparked a fresh wave of excitement among players who eagerly await them.

New Garena Free Fire Squad Beatz calendar leaked

A famous leaker – AORUS69_OFC posted the leaked calendar on his official Instagram handle. The first set of Squad Beatz events may go live on 4 February 2022, which, if proven correct, comes just a few days after the completion of She Plays Free Fire.

The leaked Squad Beatz Calendar is as follows:

Beatz Collection – 4 February to 20 February

Beatz Daily Mission – 4 February to 20 February

Aftermatch Drop – 4 February to 20 February

Travel mission – 5 February to 12 February

Kill Challenge – 8 February to 14 February

Music Project – 9 February to 20 February

Login on 12 February – 12 February

Play to Win – 12 February

Play Pet Ludo – 12 February to 20 February

Gold Draw – 12 February to 20 February

Booyah Challenge – 13 February to 20 February

Weekend Party – 18 February to 20 February

Rewards

AORUS has not specifically revealed the items that gamers can attain through the alleged event. Players can identify a few through the icons. This might include a banner, avatar, pan skin, parachute, gun skin, vehicle skin, backpack, and more through various events. Users will likely get a further overview of the items in the coming days.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is essential to note that these are essentially leaks and should thus be taken with a grain of salt. The developers are yet to announce the calendar and associated rewards, so players who have been anxiously awaiting the announcement will have to wait a bit longer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu