Free Fire login event: How to get a free female character in January 2022

Characters distinguishes Free Fire from other mobile battle royale games on the market. These abilities allow users to outperform their opponents and deliver a unique experience.

Players have a long list of male and female characters at their disposal, many of which can be acquired from the store using gold or diamond. As part of the new "She Plays Free Fire" campaign, the developers will be providing users with a free female character to sign in on the given day.

Steps to get a free female character in Free Fire

She Plays Free Fire in-game events are just around the corner, with developers already providing teasers of the content available in the coming days. Gamers have the opportunity to obtain one of the female characters for free during one of the login events scheduled for the peak day, i.e., 29 January 2022.

The entire list of characters available in the game (Image via Garena)

Here is a complete list of female characters from which FF users will be able to pick the desired one:

Olivia – Healing Touch

Nikita – Firearms Expert

Misha – Afterburner

Caroline – Agility

Moco – Hacker’s Eye

Laura – Sharp Shooter

A124 – Thrill of Battle

Shani – Gear Recycle

Natora – Racer’s Blessing

Steffie – Painted Refuge

Kapella – Healing Song

Dasha – Partying On

Xayne – Xtreme Encounter

The only female characters missing from this list are Paloma, Clu and Kelly.

Although these characters can be acquired using gold, users should not miss out on the free character. They have to sign in on the given day and claim the desired character from the events.

Follow the steps below to collect the free character:

Step 1: Sign in to the game on 29 January 2022 and head to the She Plays Free Fire tab within the game.

Select Get Free Character section within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Tap on the Get Free Character and select the preferred character, then tap on the Claim button to obtain it.

