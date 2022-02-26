Official Free Fire handle almost confirms BTS collaboration in new post

With each passing year, Free Fire's popularity has increased exponentially, with frequent collaborations acting as one of the key reasons for the rapid rise. Previous associations like Venom and Cristiano Ronaldo have left an indelible impression on the game's community due to the unique events and items they brought in.

Another collaboration between the game and the renowned boy band BTS has almost been confirmed. A post has been released on the title's official social media handles, suggesting the same.

BTS x Free Fire collaboration hinted by Free Fire North America's Twitter handle

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA 🤫



Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned! Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned! 👀🤫Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned! https://t.co/Fqx8JfGC4i

The Free Fire North America Twitter handle posted about a special surprise. It read:

"Special surprise coming to Free Fire soon! Stay tuned!"

The silhouettes in the image appear to be quite similar to the members of BTS, almost confirming that a partnership is on the way. Fans of both the game and the band are incredibly enthusiastic about what is set to happen in the coming weeks.

A collaboration with BTS was previously rumored, and the post mentioned above hints at it happening in the near future. For those who are unaware, Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is made up of the following members:

Kim Seok-jin (Jin) Min Yoon-gi (Suga) Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope) Kim Nam-joon (RM) Park Ji-min (Jimin) Kim Tae-hyung (V) Jeon Jung-kook (Jungkook)

According to the famous data miner Bart FF, the collaboration will be making its way into the game in the next update, which is scheduled to release in the coming month. According to him, the partnership could introduce new in-game items or a unique event.

Additional information on what will happen could be revealed in subsequent weeks, and it will be rather intriguing to see what the developers have up their sleeves. Because of the band's vast global fan base, the collaboration will likely result in a massive boost to the game's popularity.

Garena has previously collaborated with other musicians as well, including KSHMR, Alok, SpaceSpeakers, J Balvin, and many others.

