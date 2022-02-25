5 best Free Fire MAX character combinations with DJ Alok (February 2022)

Alok is one of the most prominent characters in Free Fire MAX, and his Drop the Beat ability is instrumental on the battlefield. A 5m aura is created upon activation, increasing the movement speed by 5% while restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. These two effects do not stack, and there’s a 45-second cooldown.

Consequently, due to the mass popularity of Alok, a lot of users take him as the base for their character combinations and search for the other characters that they can incorporate with him.

Note: The following combinations represent the writer’s opinion, and the abilities listed below are at the lowest level of each character in Free Fire MAX.

Top 3 character combinations with DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX (February)

3) Alok + Luqueta + Laura + Shirou

Users can make this combination with Alok in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Luqueta: Hat Trick

At the lowest level of Luqueta, the maximum health of users is increased by 10, up to 50 points, with every kill they get.

Laura: Hayato

Laura has a fantastic ability in Free Fire MAX, and it increases accuracy by 10% when the players are scoped in. This would help them engage in mid and long-range encounters.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If a player with Shirou equipped is hit by an enemy from within 80 meters, the said attacker gets marked for 6 seconds. The first shot on that enemy will have 50% additional armor penetration. Post that, a 25 second cooldown is applied.

2) Alok + Leon + D-bee + Otho

These set of characters pair well (Image via Garena)

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Buzzer Beater is another great skill in Free Fire MAX, and it recovers five health points after users survive combat. That number might not be much, but it eventually becomes 30 when the character is taken to the highest level in the game.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Bullet Beats of D-bee increases the movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20%, when the players move while firing.

Otho: Memory Mist

After eliminating an enemy, Otho’s ability will reveal the location of all the other enemies in a radius of 25m. Information will be shared with teammates, i.e., they will also know the locations of the foes.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Moco

This is the best combination with Alok (Image via Garena)

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota’s Sustained Raids ability is great for aggressive players, and when using guns, they will recover health upon hitting an enemy. Knocking down the foe will further restore 10% of HP.

Jai: Raging Reload

Raging Reload of Jai replenishes a weapon’s magazine by 30% of its capacity after users take down an enemy. This only works if the gun is SMG, SG, AR, or pistol.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco tags an enemy that users shoot for 2 seconds. Information regarding their location will be shared with teammates as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan