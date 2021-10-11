Free Fire X Venom 2 collaboration: Event calendar, free rewards and more details

Battle Royale mobile gamers are looking forward to the Free Fire X Venom 2 collaboration to get their hands on fancy in-game accessories. Garena has collaborated with popular celebrities in the past, but this is the first movie partnership they have undertaken.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be releasing in theaters on 16 October 2021. Hence the major events revolving around the Free Fire X Venom 2 collaboration will commence on the same day.

Garena has revealed quite a few exciting rewards and items, along with the event calendar for the collaboration. Before the official announcements were made, famous data miner Knight Clown gave a sneak peek of the accessories that mobile gamers could expect.

Free Fire X Venom 2 collaboration: Event calendar and items revealed

The event started on 10 October 2021 and will continue until 24 October 2021. Mobile gamers can watch the video that Garena uploaded to unveil the Free Fire X Venom 2 collaboration.

Ways to acquire Carnage Tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers must collect Carnage Tokens that can be used to redeem rewards. These tokens can be acquired if players complete the following missions within the time span of 16-24 October 2021:

They will have to play three matches in any mode.

Players will have to kill five enemies.

Free Fire gamers have to play the game for at least 60 minutes.

Mobile gamers will also have to play at least one match with their friends.

'We Are Venom' streetwear bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to complete missions and exchange tokens to obtain the 'We are Venom' streetwear bundle.

Venom Backpack (Image via Knight Clown; Instagram)

Players will also get the Venom Backpack if they log in on 16 October 2021.

Carnage Helmet (Image via Free Fire)

Once mobile gamers play the game for 60 minutes on 16 October 2021, they will get Carnage Helmet for free, along with Carnage Tokens.

Also Read

Venom Motorbike (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from the above rewards in Free Fire X Venom 2 collaboration, players can also get the Venom Motorbike for free by taking part in the Chaos Attack event.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan