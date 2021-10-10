Free Fire X Venom collaboration-themed items leaked

Garena's latest partnership is the Free Fire X Venom collaboration that has players excited. From KSHMR to Like Mike, Free Fire has gotten together with quite a few celebrities to bring new content to the game.
The developers recently revealed that the battle royale title is collaborating with the upcoming film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Free Fire X Venom is Garena’s first ever collaboration with a movie. Needless to say, the game will unveil new content and exciting in-game accessories that players can acquire.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release on 16 October 2021 and stars stalwarts like Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and more. Free Fire gamers can expect to find quite a few Easter eggs in the movie.
As per Harold Teo, Producer, Garena:
“This collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a huge milestone for us and our players all over the world."
Leaked items from Free Fire X Venom collaboration
Mobile gamers are looking forward to the various items that Free Fire X Venom will come up with. To shed more light on expectations, popular data-miner Knight Clown has uploaded a short video showcasing the upcoming items. The in-game accessories are:
Venom vs. Carnage Crate
Venom Motorbike
Carnage Helmet
We Are Venom Streetwear (bundle)
Venom Backpack
Bart FF, another popular data-miner, has revealed that the following items might be added to the game:
- Venom helmet
- Time of Carnage: We are Venom
- Time of Carnage Booty
- Bike - Time of Carnage
- Time of Carnage Set
- Blue Venom Token
- Red Venom Token
- Hybrid Venom Token
- Carnage Time Backpack
Note: The items mentioned in this article may not become available, as the information is a leak. No official confirmation, regarding the accessories of the Free Fire X Venom collaboration, has been greenlighted and players are advised to take the leaks with a grain of salt.