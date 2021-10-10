Free Fire X Venom collaboration-themed items leaked

Garena's latest partnership is the Free Fire X Venom collaboration that has players excited. From KSHMR to Like Mike, Free Fire has gotten together with quite a few celebrities to bring new content to the game.

The developers recently revealed that the battle royale title is collaborating with the upcoming film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Free Fire X Venom is Garena’s first ever collaboration with a movie. Needless to say, the game will unveil new content and exciting in-game accessories that players can acquire.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release on 16 October 2021 and stars stalwarts like Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and more. Free Fire gamers can expect to find quite a few Easter eggs in the movie.

As per Harold Teo, Producer, Garena:

“This collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a huge milestone for us and our players all over the world."

Leaked items from Free Fire X Venom collaboration

Mobile gamers are looking forward to the various items that Free Fire X Venom will come up with. To shed more light on expectations, popular data-miner Knight Clown has uploaded a short video showcasing the upcoming items. The in-game accessories are:

Venom vs. Carnage Crate

Venom vs Carnage Crate (Image via Knight Clown; Instagram)

Venom Motorbike

Venom Motorbike (Image via Knight Clown; Instagram)

Carnage Helmet

Carnage Helmet (Image via Knight Clown; Instagram)

We Are Venom Streetwear (bundle)

We Are Venom Streetwear (bundle) (Image via Knight Clown; Instagram)

Venom Backpack

Venom Backpack (Image via Knight Clown; Instagram)

Bart FF, another popular data-miner, has revealed that the following items might be added to the game:

Venom helmet

Time of Carnage: We are Venom

Time of Carnage Booty

Bike - Time of Carnage

Time of Carnage Set

Blue Venom Token

Red Venom Token

Hybrid Venom Token

Carnage Time Backpack

Note: The items mentioned in this article may not become available, as the information is a leak. No official confirmation, regarding the accessories of the Free Fire X Venom collaboration, has been greenlighted and players are advised to take the leaks with a grain of salt.

