Garena officially announces Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration

In the past, Free Fire has collaborated with Street Fighter, One Punch Man, Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, McLaren, Money Heist, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and many more. These have introduced new and exciting content, which has kept players glued to the game for weeks.

Garena recently revealed the next collaboration between Free Fire and the upcoming film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the entire Free Fire community is delighted at the announcement. Players expect new content, including loads of cosmetics around the collaboration, to be integrated into the game in the coming days.

The announcement of the crossover was made via the game's official handle, and the post read:

"Free Fire's one-of-a-kind collaboration with Venom Movie is coming soon! Stay tuned and get first-hand news from the Free Fire official community channel!"

Free Fire announces partnership with Venom

Earlier this month, a popular data miner called Bart FF claimed to have found some reference to Venom and Carnage in text files of the upcoming update, hinting at a possible partnership between Free Fire and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. These have proven to be accurate, with the game's developers now confirming the collaboration.

Bart FF's post about the collaboration (Image via Instagram/bart.ff)

In one of his most recent posts, Bart FF had stated that Free Fire x Venom collaboration was expected to start on 16 October 2021. He further added that the item preview might be available after the update while also providing a list of items that, according to him, may be added to the game with the partnership:

Venom helmet

Time of Carnage: We are Venom

Time of Carnage Booty

Bike - Time of Carnage

Time of Carnage Set

Blue Venom Token

Red Venom Token

Hybrid Venom Token

Carnage Time Backpack

Additionally, another prominent data miner who goes by the name of RMD has supposedly leaked some of the cosmetic items which are set to be available in Free Fire x Venom. This includes a backpack, a loot box, a motor bike and more. Readers can have a look at the post above.

Though the developers have announced their collaboration with Venom, the leaks have to be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by Siddharth Satish