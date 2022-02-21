Is the Free Fire ban permanent in India? All you need to know

The ban on Free Fire has been a hot topic in the Indian gaming community this week, and many individuals have been discussing the reasons for the ban and other questions surrounding it. For those not familiar with the situation, Garena's flagship title was included in a list of 54 applications that were prohibited in India.

Fans were taken aback when they saw that the government had included their beloved game on the list, and a large number of them have questioned whether or not the ban is permanent. Without any proper clarity from the developers, players have been left in the dark about the overall situation.

Is the ban on Garena Free Fire permanent?

It is pretty simple to comprehend that the prohibition of Garena Free Fire will remain in force unless and until the government decides to lift it, and it's highly unlikely that they will revoke the same in the coming months. Aside from waiting patiently for further information, there is nothing else that fans can do.

As of this writing, Garena has only released a single statement which mentions that they are working on possible solutions:

"We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience."

To the players' dismay, they have not mentioned the ban and have merely confirmed the withdrawal of the app from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This has sparked a lot of conversation in the game's community.

MAX version is still available (Image via Google Play Store)

Despite this, users will still be able to play Free Fire MAX because the government did not place this version of the title in the list of applications that have been restricted. Individuals can subsequently log in with their existing accounts and continue their in-game progress with the same items.

Edited by Siddharth Satish