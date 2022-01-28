Best ways to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire after OB32 update

Free Fire players require diamonds at nearly every step in the game, including purchasing characters, pets and several other items. However, affordability is always a concern for some users as they cannot afford to buy the premium in-game currency.

These users are looking for alternative ways as some of these items provide a competitive edge, and they do not wish to miss out on these. However, some sources mislead them into using fake diamond generators and mods that do not work but can get them permanently banned.

Legit ways to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

3) Giveaways and custom room

Players can participate in custom rooms and giveaway to receive the rewards (Image via YouTube)

Content creators typically host many giveaways on their channels, usually upon accomplishing a significant milestone. Even though this is the easiest of all the ways discussed in this post, it does not guarantee the in-game currency.

Custom rooms are also an option available with the players. They have a good chance of winning diamonds through it. However, this is not suited for beginners.

2) Booyah contest and redeem codes

The current Booyah event (Image via Garena)

Booyah is a video-sharing platform developed by Garena that hosts contests and events where gamers can earn several Free Fire items, including emotes, outfits, characters, diamonds, and sometimes gift cards. The Sign-Up and Win event is currently underway, where gamers will need to create an account and watch the stream for 30 minutes to receive the rewards.

Garena regularly releases redeem codes, and these provide various freebies to users, including in-game currency. Whenever users find a redeem code for any item, they must quickly utilize it due to its limited validity.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

There can be nothing better than Google Opinion Rewards for obtaining free diamonds in the Garena Free Fire. It provides gamers with easy-to-answer surveys that can net them up to INR 32.20, which they can utilize to make in-app purchases, including diamonds. The frequency in which users receive surveys and the quantum of rewards they receive can differ.

Users can get the highest value by purchasing the special Airdrops provided from time to time and offering diamonds and other in-game items for a much lower cost.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

