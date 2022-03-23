Why is Free Fire not working today? OB33 update maintenance explained

Free Fire’s anticipated OB33 update will be released today and players can expect a plethora of new features to be introduced via the update. From BTS collaborations to the new character link feature, there is a lot to look forward to.

However, players must have observed that they can no longer enjoy Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in the game. Mobile gamers need not be scared as it is not a malfunction but rather a natural occurrence for major updates in the battle royale title. This is a relatively routine part of the title. Most gamers would be familiar with the process, given that other titles follow a similar routine.

Maintenance time of Free Fire’s OB33 update

On the date of every major update, the game servers are taken down for maintenance. This is usually done to get the servers prepared for the new features introduced in the title.

The servers are usually taken down around 9:30 AM IST and come back online between 5:30 and 6:30 PM IST. As long as the maintenance time lasts, players will not be able to enjoy the game.

However, mobile gamers can still download the update by heading over to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. They need to have a stable internet connection and enough storage space to download the update.

List of upcoming features in the OB33 update

As per the features showcased in the OB33 Advance Server, the following may be expected to be released:

A new mode, Zombie Invasion, is being introduced.

A new system called the Credit Score will be introduced where players with wrong behavior will be penalized.

A new character, Kenta, Swordman’s Wrath, is being introduced with the ability.

Four characters’ abilities (Rafael, Nikita, A124, and Steffie) have been reworked.

The new character link technology will allow players to acquire characters for free.

A new pet, Zasil, will be introduced via a Top Up event a few days after the update.

Two new weapons, G36 and F2000, can be used by players in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

