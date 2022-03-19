How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in India: Top up rewards and process explained

From characters to weapon skins, diamonds in Free Fire can be used to acquire a wide range of items. Premium in-game currency has to be purchased using real money, which can be expensive for many players.

Gamers often opt for in-game events or use third-party websites to top up diamonds for cheap. However, they must be careful while using the latter, as diamond generator sites are entirely fake and may lead to account bans.

Games Kharido: Free Fire diamond top up

Despite the presence of fake websites, some third-party sites are legitimate. Among these, Games Karido is a good option for those who want to top up diamonds and get bonuses.

The website has been under maintenance for quite a long time, but it is finally available. As per their new rules, gamers must purchase a prepaid card to buy diamonds from the website.

Prepaid card

Here is how Free Fire gamers can purchase a prepaid card from the MTCGAME website:

Step 1: They will have to click on the link here to head over to the MTCGAME website.

Step 2: They must choose the number of diamonds they wish to purchase. Here is the complete list of diamonds available, along with their respective prices and bonuses:

100 + 10 diamonds: INR 78

210 + 21 diamonds: INR 156

530 + 53 diamonds: INR 390

1080 + 108 diamonds: INR 778

2200 + 220 diamonds: INR 1552

Step 3: Finally, they will have to make the necessary payments.

How to purchase from Games Kharido?

Users must follow these steps to purchase diamonds from Games Kharido using the prepaid card:

Step 1: They will have to tap here to be redirected to the Games Kharido website.

Step 2: Players will have to choose their log-in method, either via Facebook or their Free Fire ID.

Step 3: They will then have to enter their prepaid card information and tap the Submit button.

Disclaimer: Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play Free Fire MAX since Free Fire is banned in the country.

