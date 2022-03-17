Free Fire MAX Holi top up event: How to get diamonds and unlock rare rewards for free this week (March 2022)

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency in Free Fire MAX, and players must purchase them using real money. The process of purchasing diamonds in the battle royale game is called top up.

Top up events in Free Fire Max are a great way to acquire exciting in-game accessories for free. The latest Holi celebrations in the game have unveiled a new top up event that rewards players with two items for free, depending on the number of diamonds they purchase.

Holi top up event in Free Fire MAX

The Holi Top Up event (Image via Garena)

The Holi Top Up event commenced yesterday, 16 March 2022. The two rewards being offered by the event are:

Gloo Wall – Splash of Colors

Lighting Eye (Facepaint)

The Facepaint can be claimed after topping up 100 diamonds, and the gloo wall skin can be used by players after they purchase 300 diamonds. Essentially, both the items are being offered for free as the diamonds purchased by players can be used to buy other in-game items. The Holi Top Up event will conclude on 20 March 2022.

How to purchase diamonds to claim top up event rewards?

Players can purchase diamonds worth INR 250 for both rewards free of cost (Image via Garena)

Gamers should follow the steps given below to top up diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players must open the battle royale game and then tap the Holi icon.

Step 2: They must then head over to the Holi Top Up section under the Happy Holi 2022 tab.

Step 3: Users should tap on the Top Up button beside any of the two rewards.

Step 4: Once they do so, players will be redirected to the Top Up option page, where they can select any number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Step 5: After making the necessary payment, gamers can claim the rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu