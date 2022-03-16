How to get any Free Fire MAX character for free (1-Day) from Holi event 2022

The Holi events are being celebrated in Free Fire MAX, and players are pretty excited about the in-game accessories offered for free. One of the most exciting items provided free of cost is the characters.

Characters play an integral role in the battle royale game. Players can pick between active and passive characters and pair them with pets with special skills. Both pets and characters have to be purchased using diamonds or gold coins.

Free Fire MAX: Character Trial

One of the Holi events in Free Fire MAX is the Character Trial. The event commenced on 13 March 2022 and allows players to claim one character for free for a day.

The event will conclude on 23 March 2022, and since the Character Trial refreshes every day, players have the chance to try out the abilities of different characters every time they claim one for free. The ongoing event will be followed by another Character Trial event on 27 March 2022 and will carry on for fourteen days.

How to claim characters for free?

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They have to head over to the Character Trial option under the Happy Holi 2022 section.

Step 3: Users will have to then tap on the Claim button.

Step 4: Players will have to choose any character of their choice and tap on Choose.

Character recommendation

K is one of the best characters in the battle royale game. He is very versatile and helps with health recovery. His special ability is called Master of All, and he increases EP by 50 with a mode switch cooldown of 3 seconds.

The two modes are Psychology and Jiu-jitsu. While the Jiu-jitsu mode increases the EP conversion rate by 500% within 6 meters, the Psychology mode helps recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EP).

Note: Players can make K more powerful by leveling up.

