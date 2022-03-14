How to get free Legendary costumes in Free Fire MAX Holi event

One of the most recurring events in Free Fire MAX is the Login event that allows players to claim exciting in-game accessories for free. Since such items must be purchased by spending diamonds, the event is considered a steal deal by many players.

The Holi celebrations have commenced in the battle royale game, and the Daily Login – 2: Costume Trial event started today. After the Daily Login – 1 Legendary & Theme Gun Trial, players are looking forward to the new Login event.

Free Fire MAX: Costume Trial

The Costume Trial event in Free Fire MAX gives gamers the opportunity to flaunt fancy costumes while playing matches. These bundles are usually worth a hefty number of diamonds, but the Holi celebration offers them for free.

The Costume Trial commenced today, 14 March 2022, and will end on 21 March 2022. Players should just log in to the game for a specific number of days to claim the exciting bundles.

List of costumes that players can claim (Image via Garena)

Here are all the bundles that are being offered by the second Login event:

Inner Galaxy (Bottom, Mask, Shoes) – Login for one day

Golden Threat (Bottom, Mask, Shoes, Top) – Login for two days

Ruby Empress (Mask, Top, Bottom, Shoes) – Login for three days

Hare of Despair (Mask, Top, Bottom, Shoes) – Login for four days

Carbon Time-Skipper (Head, Mask, Top, Bottom, Shoes) – Login for five days

Diamond Royale Voucher (valid till 30 April 2022) – Login for six days

Note: All the free bundles are temporary and can only be used by players for a span of seven days.

How to claim the costumes?

Daily Login - 2: Costume Trial (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then they must go to Daily Login – 2 under the Happy Holi 2022 section.

Step 3: Finally, they should tap on the Claim option next to the costumes available.

Edited by Shaheen Banu