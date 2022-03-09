Free Fire MAX Holi event calendar (2022): Upcoming events and major rewards revealed

Garena has always introduced events revolving around the auspicious occasion of Holi. Free Fire MAX players can enjoy a wide range of activities, game modes, and more in the coming two weeks.
The Indian festival of colors will be celebrated on 19 March 2022, and the peak celebrations will be held in the battle royale game on the same day. Garena has unveiled the event calendar today, 9 March 2022, so that players can gear up for the upcoming events.
Free Fire MAX: Holi event calendar
The Holi celebrations have already commenced in Free Fire MAX, and there are many fun activities and rewards in store for battle royale mobile gamers. The complete list of events and their respective dates are as follows:
1) Lone Wolf – Strike Out Mode
- Start date: 12 March 2022
- End date: 22 March 2022
2) Gather Balloons, Make a Splash
- Start date: 9 March 2022
- End date: 22 March 2022
3) Daily Login 1 – Legendary & Theme Gun Trial
- Start date: 9 March 2022
- End date: 13 March 2022
4) Daily Login 2 – Costume Trial
- Start date: 14 March 2022
- End date: 22 March 2022
5) Snakes & Ladder
- Start date: 14 March 2022
- End date: 20 March 2022
6) Dodge the Balloon
- Start date: 14 March 2022
- End date: 20 March 2022
7) Weekend Mission
- Start date: 12 March 2022
- End date: 13 March 2022
8) Aftermatch Drop
- Start date: 14 March 2022
- End date: 20 March 2022
9) Login Reward (19 March 2022)
10) Holi Extra Rewards
- Start date: 19 March 2022
- End date: 22 March 2022
11) Daily Boost
- Start date: 14 March 2022
- End date: 20 March 2022
12) Character Trial
- Start date: 14 March 2022
- End date: 22 March 2022
13) Play New Strike Out mode
- Start date: 12 March 2022
- End date: 20 March 2022
Out of the list of events given above, the Gather Balloons, Make a Splash, and Log-In events have already started in Free Fire MAX. Players can log in to the battle royale game and head over to the “Happy Holi 2022” section to claim their log-in reward for today.