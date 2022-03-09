Free Fire MAX Holi event calendar (2022): Upcoming events and major rewards revealed

Garena has always introduced events revolving around the auspicious occasion of Holi. Free Fire MAX players can enjoy a wide range of activities, game modes, and more in the coming two weeks.

The Indian festival of colors will be celebrated on 19 March 2022, and the peak celebrations will be held in the battle royale game on the same day. Garena has unveiled the event calendar today, 9 March 2022, so that players can gear up for the upcoming events.

Free Fire MAX: Holi event calendar

The Holi event calendar has been officially unveiled (Image via Garena)

The Holi celebrations have already commenced in Free Fire MAX, and there are many fun activities and rewards in store for battle royale mobile gamers. The complete list of events and their respective dates are as follows:

1) Lone Wolf – Strike Out Mode

Start date: 12 March 2022

End date: 22 March 2022

2) Gather Balloons, Make a Splash

Start date: 9 March 2022

End date: 22 March 2022

3) Daily Login 1 – Legendary & Theme Gun Trial

Start date: 9 March 2022

End date: 13 March 2022

4) Daily Login 2 – Costume Trial

Start date: 14 March 2022

End date: 22 March 2022

5) Snakes & Ladder

Start date: 14 March 2022

End date: 20 March 2022

6) Dodge the Balloon

Start date: 14 March 2022

End date: 20 March 2022

7) Weekend Mission

Start date: 12 March 2022

End date: 13 March 2022

8) Aftermatch Drop

Start date: 14 March 2022

End date: 20 March 2022

9) Login Reward (19 March 2022)

10) Holi Extra Rewards

Start date: 19 March 2022

End date: 22 March 2022

11) Daily Boost

Start date: 14 March 2022

End date: 20 March 2022

12) Character Trial

Start date: 14 March 2022

End date: 22 March 2022

13) Play New Strike Out mode

Start date: 12 March 2022

End date: 20 March 2022

Today's login reward in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Out of the list of events given above, the Gather Balloons, Make a Splash, and Log-In events have already started in Free Fire MAX. Players can log in to the battle royale game and head over to the “Happy Holi 2022” section to claim their log-in reward for today.

