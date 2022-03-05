Free Fire Holi event teaser and rumored rewards revealed

Free Fire players are in for a treat with the ongoing Assassin’s Creed-themed events. These provide a permanent costume bundle, pet skin, and gun skin, among other rewards.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the developers will begin incorporating content focused on the Holi celebrations very soon as the festival draws nearer. They have already added a teaser within the game, and various miners have already begun publishing leaks detailing the Holi-themed rewards and activities.

Note: The leaks mentioned below have not been confirmed yet by the developers, and users should wait for the official news.

Free Fire Holi event teaser

Under the’ News’ section of Free Fire, the developers have added ‘Holi is Coming,’ where they have provided gamers with an idea about the content coming as a part of the Holi celebrations. Accordingly, three web events will be coming to the game and add tons of unique rewards, including the Holi Swagger Jeep Skin and Switching Steps Emote.

Garena has also stated that fans should keep an eye out for 9 March, which is when they will be revealing the complete details about the upcoming events.

Leaks and rumored rewards

The leaks regarding the Holi events of Free Fire started pouring in pretty recently, and the well-known data miner — KnightClown — has posted a calendar mentioning the events:

Lone Wolf – Strike Out Mode (12 March – 22 March)

Gather Balloons, Make a Splash (9 March – 22 March)

Daily Login 1 – Legendary & Theme Gun Trial (9 March – 13 March)

Daily Login 2 – Costume Trial (14 March – 22 March)

Snakes & Ladder (14 March – 20 March)

Dodge the Balloon (14 March – 20 March)

Weekend Mission (12 March – 13 March)

Aftermatch Drop (14 March – 20 March)

Login Reward (19 March)

Holi Extra Rewards (19 March – 22 March)

Daily Boost (14 March – 20 March)

Character trial (14 March – 22 March)

Play new Strike Out mode (12 March – 20 March)

As seen in the calendar, some possible items for users will include an emote, costume bundle, facepaint, vehicle skin, vouchers, and more. Additionally, there will be trial editions of skins and outfits provided to them.

It will be interesting to see what events and rewards are added to the game in the coming days.

