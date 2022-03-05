Best Free Fire x Assassin's Creed rewards to claim in March 2022

With frequent collaborations, Free Fire has grown enormously, and gamers have also been ecstatic due to the events and items introduced by the developers. They have worked with various well-known individuals, shows, and other brands.

It's been a few days since the Free Fire x Assassin's Creed content began to arrive. Many events have already been introduced, and players only need to complete specific objectives to receive the relevant prizes within the battle royale title.

Note: Only the items obtained for free have been mentioned in this article.

Top 5 Free Fire x Assassin's Creed rewards (March 2022)

5) Hooded Parachute

Users can get a free parachute skin by engaging in one of the ongoing events, Cumulative Login for Rewards. They simply have to log into the game for a specified number of days to obtain the items.

The requirement is five days to receive the exclusive Hooded Parachute, which most individuals might have completed, considering the event commenced on 28 February.

4) Pet skin: Senu (Falco)

Falco is one of the finest pets in Free Fire, and it allows gamers to dive quicker in battle royale matches. The event Training – Kills grants a free skin named Senu for this pet.

The themed reward does not require a lot of work, and individuals only need to accomplish the objective of obtaining 50 kills, which they will be able to do in 10-15 matches.

3) P90 – Metal Wings

Gun skins are crucial within the game as they improve the specific attributes of weapons. P90 – Metal Wings is a gun skin that players can acquire for no cost through the Training – Booyah event. They will have to get a total of 20 Booyahs to get the skin.

However, individuals should note that the event for the P90 – Metal Wings has not begun yet, and it will be starting after the ongoing Training – Kills ends.

2) Creed Slay (emote)

Emotes are a highly desired item among Free Fire users. Creed Slay was added yesterday after the commencement of the Assassin's Creed Top Up event. Individuals have to buy a total of 500 diamonds to get it as a top-up bonus.

On top of that, another reward is available — Hunter's Blade — which looks pretty attractive as well.

1) Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle

The Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle is a female Assassin's Creed-based outfit. It is a part of a unique web event added to the game, and gamers have to take down the sixth target under the Target list to get it as a bounty.

Via the same event, players can also get their hands on a Craftland Room Card, Brotherhood Pin, The Creed of Fire (lobby music), Creed Banner, Hidden Assassins (Avatar), and other items.

Additionally, they can acquire numerous additional rewards and view the list of freebies by visiting this link.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Which games are you playing after Free Fire's ban in India? Participate in our survey here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer