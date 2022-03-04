All Free Fire x Assassin's Creed free rewards for this week

Garena never disappoints with its creative associations and events for Free Fire. They recently announced a partnership with BTS, which has excited the game’s entire community. Apart from that, the new Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed content has finally started pouring into the game after a considerable wait.

Tons of unique and exclusive items are up for grabs via special events, including a costume bundle, gun skin, pet skin, and more. The following section covers all the rewards available.

List of Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed free rewards

Personality Test

Personality Test is also one of the events (Image via Garena)

In the Personality Test event, users have to answer some simple questions. Upon completing them, they will be entitled to receive the following two rewards:

1) Creed Avatar

2) Diamond Voucher

The event will run until 13 March and only requires a few minutes of the players.

Training – Kills

Get kills and claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Training – Kills event demands gamers to collect a specific number of kills to get the set rewards, including an exclusive pet skin. It started today and will only be available till 8 March, meaning that individuals only have a few days in their hands.

Here are the specifics:

1) Kill 10 enemies - Cart of Hay

2) Kill 20 enemies - 7d Scan Playcard

3) Kill 35 enemies - 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

4) Kill 50 enemies - Petskin: Senu (Falco)

Training – Booyah

Training - Booyah event will offer rewards like a gun skin (Image via Garena)

This event will be starting after the ongoing ‘Training – Kills’ draws to an end. As the name implies, participants must accomplish the Booyah a certain number of times. The following are the objectives that they must achieve:

1) Booyah 3 times - Cart of Hay

2) Booyah 5 times - 7d Scan Playcard

3) Booyah 10 times - 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

4) Booyah 20 times - P90 – Metal Wings

Assassin’s Creed Top Up

Users have to buy a particular number of diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Top-up events are regular in Free Fire, and they incentivize the purchase of diamonds. Users must buy a particular amount of this in-game currency to get the exclusive rewards. Recently, the ‘Assassin’s Creed Top Up’ has been added, and it offers the following:

1) Buy 200 diamonds - Hunter’s Blade

2) Buy 500 diamonds - Creed Slay

Free Hooded Parachute

Gamers have to sign in to get the parachute for free (Image via Garena)

The event, ‘Free Hooded Parachute’ or ‘Cumulative Login for Rewards,’ offers several items after users log in for a particular number of days in Free Fire MAX. Given below are the rewards available:

1) Login 1 day - Cart of Hay

2) Login 3 days - Gold Royale Voucher

3) Login 5 days - Hooded Parachute

If users have signed in each day since the event started, they will get all the items today.

Assassin: The Chosen (special event)

This event has several rewards available (Image via Garena)

This is a unique web event started in the game, and it requires individuals to take down different targets to get their respective bounties. Each target features a unique one, and here are the items offered:

Target 1 - Hidden Assassins, Cart of Hay, 300x Universal Fragments

Target 2 - Creed Banner, Cart of Hay, 3x Pet Food

Target 3 - The Creed of Fire, Cart of Hay, 7d Bounty Token Play Card

Target 4 - Brotherhood Pin, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments

Target 5 - Craftland Room Card, Cart of Hay, Weapon Royale Voucher

Target 6 - Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments

Target 7 and so on - Loot Crate

Apart from this, there’s also a login reward present in the event, and users will be able to claim 2x Incubator Vouchers for free on 12 March.

