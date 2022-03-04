All Free Fire x Assassin's Creed free rewards for this week

Garena never disappoints with its creative associations and events for Free Fire. They recently announced a partnership with BTS, which has excited the game’s entire community. Apart from that, the new Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed content has finally started pouring into the game after a considerable wait.
Tons of unique and exclusive items are up for grabs via special events, including a costume bundle, gun skin, pet skin, and more. The following section covers all the rewards available.
List of Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed free rewards
Personality Test
In the Personality Test event, users have to answer some simple questions. Upon completing them, they will be entitled to receive the following two rewards:
1) Creed Avatar
2) Diamond Voucher
The event will run until 13 March and only requires a few minutes of the players.
Training – Kills
Training – Kills event demands gamers to collect a specific number of kills to get the set rewards, including an exclusive pet skin. It started today and will only be available till 8 March, meaning that individuals only have a few days in their hands.
Here are the specifics:
1) Kill 10 enemies - Cart of Hay
2) Kill 20 enemies - 7d Scan Playcard
3) Kill 35 enemies - 3x Gold Royale Vouchers
4) Kill 50 enemies - Petskin: Senu (Falco)
Training – Booyah
This event will be starting after the ongoing ‘Training – Kills’ draws to an end. As the name implies, participants must accomplish the Booyah a certain number of times. The following are the objectives that they must achieve:
1) Booyah 3 times - Cart of Hay
2) Booyah 5 times - 7d Scan Playcard
3) Booyah 10 times - 3x Gold Royale Vouchers
4) Booyah 20 times - P90 – Metal Wings
Assassin’s Creed Top Up
Top-up events are regular in Free Fire, and they incentivize the purchase of diamonds. Users must buy a particular amount of this in-game currency to get the exclusive rewards. Recently, the ‘Assassin’s Creed Top Up’ has been added, and it offers the following:
1) Buy 200 diamonds - Hunter’s Blade
2) Buy 500 diamonds - Creed Slay
Free Hooded Parachute
The event, ‘Free Hooded Parachute’ or ‘Cumulative Login for Rewards,’ offers several items after users log in for a particular number of days in Free Fire MAX. Given below are the rewards available:
1) Login 1 day - Cart of Hay
2) Login 3 days - Gold Royale Voucher
3) Login 5 days - Hooded Parachute
If users have signed in each day since the event started, they will get all the items today.
Assassin: The Chosen (special event)
This is a unique web event started in the game, and it requires individuals to take down different targets to get their respective bounties. Each target features a unique one, and here are the items offered:
- Target 1 - Hidden Assassins, Cart of Hay, 300x Universal Fragments
- Target 2 - Creed Banner, Cart of Hay, 3x Pet Food
- Target 3 - The Creed of Fire, Cart of Hay, 7d Bounty Token Play Card
- Target 4 - Brotherhood Pin, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments
- Target 5 - Craftland Room Card, Cart of Hay, Weapon Royale Voucher
- Target 6 - Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments
- Target 7 and so on - Loot Crate
Apart from this, there’s also a login reward present in the event, and users will be able to claim 2x Incubator Vouchers for free on 12 March.