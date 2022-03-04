How to get free Cred Slay and Hunter's Blade in Free Fire x Assassin's Creed Top Up event

The Assassin's Creed Top Up event has commenced in Free Fire MAX and features exclusive cosmetics. This event is time-limited and requires gamers to purchase in-game currency to get the rewards.

With the collaboration in full flow, many new events have been added to the game today, while the developers have teased a few others. Players are ecstatic at the prospect of obtaining Assassin's Creed-themed items, some of which will be accessible for free, while others might need them to spend diamonds.

The new Free Fire x Assassin's Creed Top Up event has begun

The new Assassin's Creed Top Up is available in Free Fire MAX starting from 4 March 2022. They can purchase the required number of diamonds to get the rewards until 9 March 2022, so there are a few days on hand to make a decision.

The top-up event (Image via Garena)

The requirements for the new top-up event are as follows:

Purchase 200 diamonds to receive Hunter's Blade

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive the Creed Slay emote

Usually, if players were to purchase a legendary emote through the store, they would likely spend hundreds of diamonds. However, this event offers them a great opportunity to get the emote along with a blade for free by acquiring 500 diamonds.

Guide to purchasing diamonds and acquiring rewards

Step 1: Access the top-up area of Free Fire MAX on your smartphone.

Purchase diamonds worth INR 400 to get all rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the desired diamond and make the purchase using the preferred payment method.

Step 3: After the transaction is complete, the diamonds will be added to your account.

Subsequently, you may collect the rewards through the events tab by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the events section by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Creed Top Up and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select Assassin's Creed Top Up under 'The Creed of Fire' tab and click the claim button beside the rewards.

An emote in the store costs from 199 diamonds to 599 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The rewards in the top-up events in Free Fire MAX are entirely free since users are just required to get a specific quantity of diamonds and do not have to spend any to get the items. Assassin's Creed Top Up certainly offers a good deal for a few gamers as they only need to purchase diamonds worth INR 400 to get both prizes.

Users will receive the Creed Slay emote and Hunter's Blade, both of which are one-of-a-kind items. And those who want to purchase in-game currency shortly should consider obtaining the diamonds while the event is still available.

Edited by Shaheen Banu