5 best Free Fire emotes for new players in 2022

Garena Free Fire features emotes have a massive fanbase, just like its famous counterparts. There are an abundance of emotes alongside various other collectibles in the popular shooter title, and players can spot plenty of them in both waiting lobbies and matches.

There are different emotes that one can acquire via multiple means. Legendary emotes are usually seen in special events, while users can buy regular ones from the store. The options available in the in-game store are widely used, and newbies should go for them.

The best emotes newbies should purchase in Garena Free Fire (2022)

1) Moon Flip

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Animation: The in-game character performs a stylish diagonal somersault rather than a regular backflip.

Moonflip is arguably the most stylish emote among the options available in the store. It is an excellent option for the newbies who want to own a cool emote in Free Fire.

2) Kongfu

Kongfu emote in the store (Image via Garena)

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Animation: The in-game character executes nunchuck moves that resemble the legendary Bruce Lee.

It is quite an impressive emote that anyone can buy from the store at any time. New players who fancy martial arts like kung fu should go for Kongfu emote.

3) Bhangra

Bhangra emote in the store (Image via Garena)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Let's get some energy going"

Animation: The in-game performs the most basic step of the popular Punjabi folk dance, Bhangra.

The emote signifies celebration and amplifies energy that one can use on the battlefield after executing an enemy. Players can use the Bhangra emote after claiming victory in a Free Fire match.

4) Threaten

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

Animation: The in-game character flaunts a throat-slash gesture.

It is another excellent option for newbies, as they can perform a throat-slash gesture to mock opponents in waiting lobbies. The emote is also appropriate to use before executing a downed enemy.

5) LOL

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

Animation: The in-game character laughs hysterically, making the emote the best option to tease opponents.

LOL emote can easily be spotted in the gameplay and funny compilation videos of famous YouTubers. It is one of the most popular Free Fire emotes that one can claim in the store right now.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

