List of Garena Free Fire emotes that you can get right now

Since the game's launch, Garena has been introducing several collectibles in Free Fire. The majority of these in-game collectibles are unique and pleasing to the eyes with a plethora of skins and cosmetics for items like bikes, surfboards, backpacks, pets, loot boxes, gloo walls, and more.

These item skins with distinct designs help customize the looks and gear of in-game characters. Free Fire also offers various emotes that players can use to show off some of the most intricate movement skills of the characters. One can use emotes to celebrate or even tease their opponents during a match.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the emotes that players can obtain right now

Almost every major Free Fire event brings new emotes on a special occasion or due to a collaboration. These obtainable items are highly rare and exclusive to a specific event. Some of the rarest Free Fire emotes are FFWC Throne, Pirate's Flag, and Flowers of Love.

These rare and legendary items don't end up in the store, but return through redeem codes or special events. However, the Free Fire store does feature some of the unique emotes that one can unlock using diamonds. Event-exclusive items can also be spotted in the Free Fire store's emote section.

The list of Free Fire emotes that one can acquire right now are given as follows:

1) Top DJ

Discounted price - 359 diamonds

Original price - 599 diamonds

2) Challenge On!

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

3) Shimmy

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

4) Fancy Hands

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

5) One-Finger Pushup

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

6) Top Scorer

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

7) Sii!

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

8) The Victor

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

9) Bhangra

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

10) Bring it On!

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

11) Kongfu

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

12) Death glare

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

13) LOL

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

14) Party Dance

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

15) Shake It Up

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

16) Wiggle Walk

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

17) Moon Flip

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

18) Shake With Me

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

19) Threaten

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

20) Dangerous Game

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

21) Baby Shark

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

22) Provoke

Discounted price - 239 diamonds

Original price - 399 diamonds

23) Hello!

Discounted price - 119 diamonds

Original price - 199 diamonds

24) Applause

Discounted price - 119 diamonds

Original price - 199 diamonds

25) Dab

Discounted price - 119 diamonds

Original price - 199 diamonds

26) Arm Wave

Discounted price - 119 diamonds

Original price - 199 diamonds

Note: The discounted prices for emotes are available till January 15, 2021.

Edited by Atul S