5 best Free Fire emotes like FFWC Throne after OB30 update

There is a plethora of emotes in Garena Free Fire, yet every one of them is unique. FFWC Throne is one such emote that has been immensely popular among the masses since its arrival.

The emote was introduced as one of the rewards in the Free Fire World Cup 2019. Players were able to acquire it after a diamond top-up. However, soon after its removal, the emote became one of Free Fire's rarest yet most famous ones.

The reason behind the fame of FFWC Throne was the animation it featured, where the character sits like a winner on the king's chair. There are many other emotes in the game that are equally as good as FFWC Throne.

Five great emote alternatives to FFWC Throne in Free Fire after OB30 update

5) Selfie

The selfie emote (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"But first, let me take a selfie."

Many games feature a selfie emote, and Free Fire introduced one in December 2019. It has attracted plenty of fans who love to show off at the end of a match.

Although the animation of the emote is nothing special, it is still a great option to flaunt a Booyah.

4) Make It Rain

Make It Rain (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Rub it in your opponent's face!"

Money Heist is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon due to its staggering popularity. Garena cashed in on the Netflix show's popularity via a collaboration that brought many unique items to the game.

Make It Rain was an item that the developer introduced through the collab. The emote's animation is pretty decent and features the character making a Chinese fan (shan) of a cash bundle, only to throw it in the air.

3) Power of Money

Power of money (Image via Free Fire)

Description:

"Money is power."

Power of Money is one of the coolest emotes in Free Fire, as the character pulls out two money guns and showers cash all over the place. It is an excellent option to have as a Booyah emote.

Garena introduced Power of Money in Free Fire as one of the prizes of the Emote Party Event in 2020.

2) Tea Time

The Tea Time emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Description:

"Relax after some head shots."

Tea Time stands among the most popular Free Fire emotes that showcases excellent animation like the FFWC Throne.

The emote features the character sitting on a virtually appearing, glowing blue table and chair. After taking a seat, they sip tea.

1) I'm Rich

The I'm Rich emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Description:

"The greatest heist means the greatest payday!"

I'm Rich is another emote on this list that was a part of Free Fire's collaboration with Money Heist. It will not be an exaggeration to say that this is arguably the most iconic emote in-game.

It recreates the famous scene from the series in which the character Denver (Jaime Lorente) falls upon a pile of cash. The clip is well-renowned, as even someone who has not seen the show will be aware of it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer