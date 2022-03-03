Best ways to get free diamonds and skins in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Diamonds are one of the currencies in Free Fire MAX and are required for majority of transactions, ranging from the purchase of premium items to altering a player's name. The importance of diamonds cannot be stated enough.

Additionally, a large proportion of the game's users play for free and, as a result, are unable to purchase in-game currency with real money. However, due to their desire to gain exclusive products within the game using diamonds, they look for alternate means that offer the currency for free.

Ways to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds for free to get skins

Google Opinion Rewards

Gamers often prefer to use Google Opinion Rewards over several other methods of acquiring free diamonds in Free Fire MAX due to the ease of utilizing it. For starters, it requires players to sign up and set up a profile to answer surveys. Subsequently, gamers can get up to ₹32.20 in Play credit for completing it.

Subsequently, users may stack up these credits and make a diamond top-up from within the game. However, it is advisable to gather them for memberships or Super Airdrops, since the value they provide is considerably higher.

Booyah (contests and events)

Booyah hosts several contests and events on their platform featuring skins, emotes, and characters, among several other cosmetics. Booyah is a platform developed by Garena exclusively for gaming videos for those unfamiliar with the application.

Many watch-to-win events are available that require gamers to watch the streams or clips for a particular duration. One such event is underway and requires gamers to sign up on the platform and stand a chance to win exciting prizes like Wasteland Roamer Bundle, Paleolithic Bundle, Google Play Vouchers, and more.

However, it is necessary to emphasize that users are not assured of a particular reward and can get anything from the prize pool. Moreover, it is essential to bind the Free Fire account to the Booyah ID to receive the items.

Redeem codes

When it comes to Free Fire MAX's redeem codes, they are certainly at the top of the list of available methods to receive freebies in terms of convenience of use. Players may get almost any item from inside the game by using redemption codes, ranging from a gun crate that costs a few diamonds to expensive bundles, gun skins, and even more in-game currency.

However, gamers must act swiftly upon finding an active code as they have limited validity and specific server restrictions. Garena recently released a redeem code for an exclusive bundle, but only ten players could use it.

Readers can find a list of redeem codes here!

Note: Gamers should go through the privacy policies and terms of service of individual applications before utilizing them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan