How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds through Membership in India

Free Fire MAX gamers require diamonds at every turn, from forming guilds to acquiring items that provide a strategic advantage. Users cannot obtain this currency within the game and must purchase it by paying out of their pockets.

For those players seeking ways to obtain diamonds at a lower cost than the standard top-up, membership may be the solution to their problem. Essentially, the cost of diamonds is half the original price with membership, which also includes various additional benefits.

Free Fire MAX Membership offers cheap diamonds

There are two membership options available in Free Fire MAX: weekly and monthly, with the latter offering the highest value. Here is a list of the benefits:

Weekly

Price – INR 159

Diamond Rewards – Claim 100 diamonds upfront and 350 accumulated from daily check-in.

Discount store privilege

8x Universal EP Badges

Second Chance

If users only consider the in-game currency they receive, then the cost per diamond comes down to INR 0.353.

The prize and benefit of the membership in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Monthly

Price – INR 799

Diamond Rewards – Claim 500 diamonds upfront and 2100 accumulated from daily check-in.

Discount store privilege

60x Universal EP Badges

5x Second Chance

Weapon Skin Gift Box (One 30-day trial gun skin: Futuristic (SCAR), MP40 – Sneaky Clown, M1014 – Winterlands, Thompson – Time Travelers, FAMAS – Swagger Ownage, and M4A1 – Pink Laminate)

Players can even get the diamonds at a lower rate with the monthly membership given. Users must spend INR 799 for 2600 diamonds, approximating the cost per diamond of 0.307.

Steps to purchasing a membership in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Open the game and access the membership section.

Step 2: Next, tap on the button below the given membership and make the payment through the preferred method to activate the membership.

Daily check-in tab of the membership(Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can subsequently collect diamonds from the check-in section daily.

The only issue is that instead of getting all the diamonds at once, players will receive the in-game currency throughout the membership duration. If this is acceptable to them and there is no other immediate expenditure, then membership does offer a solid value.

