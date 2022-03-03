Free Fire collaboration with BTS: Expected release date and more details

Free Fire has collaborated with a variety of well-known personalities, companies, and brands on a regular basis. This has resulted in a significant increase in the overall popularity of the game, and has also attracted a large audience.

Presently, events based on the Assassin's Creed collaboration are active in the game, offering tons of unique rewards to players. Furthermore, the developers have recently announced a collaboration with BTS, one of the world's most prominent bands.

Users are eager to see what awaits them and have been looking for more information about the new association since it was announced.

Free Fire x BTS: Possible release date and other details

As of this writing, no specific release date has been announced by the developers, but they have mentioned that the content will be making its way into the game in March:

“The collaboration will see one of the world’s most-streamed artists worldwide enter the world of Free Fire for a never-before-seen event later in March.”

Subsequently, users will only have to wait a few weeks for content and events to get added. As per speculations, Free Fire x BTS will begin following the release of the OB33 update for the game, which is expected to occur on 23 March or 24 March.

Users can look forward to plenty of themed items being introduced, which will be particularly fancied by the fanbase of the K-pop boy band.

For those who are unfamiliar, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is made up of the following members:

Jin (Kim Seok-jin) Suga (Min Yoon-gi) J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) RM (Kim Nam-joon) Jimin (Park Ji-min) V (Kim Tae-hyung) Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook)

In the coming days, the developers will likely provide more details on the Free Fire x BTS collaboration. Users should keep an eye out on their social media handles for additional information.

It will be pretty interesting to see what this association will bring to the game, given how Garena never disappoints when it comes to collaboration events.

Edited by Siddharth Satish